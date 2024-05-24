WANF Highlights Cannes, Sundance & Georgia’s Place on the Worldwide Stage

We were honored to participate in a news feature for Atlanta News First. Reporter Blake Devine reached out to gather more information about the confirmed Georgia cities selected to potentially land the Sundance Film Festival – Athens, Atlanta and Savannah. The news story also covers Georgia Entertainment’s presence at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France intertwining the importance of film, festivals and economic activity.

Participating in the story were Gen LeDoux of Silver Comet Productions, Lynda Smith of Entertainment Tourism of Georgia, and Randy Davidson of Georgia Entertainment. The story was shot at Studio Space Atlanta in Dekalb. Thank you Daniel Minchew!

Watch the story on their Facebook page or their web site.