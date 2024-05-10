WATCH: Film & Tv Lighting Associate Michael Wolmer: ‘There Is So Much Opportunity For Everyone’

Michael Wolmer is a Sales Associate for Barbizon Lighting Company’s Film & TV division. The Dunwoody local and University of Georgia alum is a prime example of how the entertainment industry creates jobs for Georgians. With over a decade of experience working in Film, TV, and Live Production, he has an expertise in the use of Lighting Technology and Controls, with an emphasis on Programming.

He sat down with Georgia Entertainment’s President, Jezlan Moyet, to discuss how he has seen the local talent pool grow within the state.

To watch the interview, visit Funwoody.