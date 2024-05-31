WATCH: Thought Leadership Series With Industry Insider Daniel Blackman

Daniel Blackman is the Founder of Renaissance94, a revolutionary non-profit and global social impact consultancy that advises corporations and public figures on strategy, storytelling, and community engagement. Throughout his career, he has been heavily involved in the entertainment industry, as well as civil rights advocacy and environmental protection. In 2019, he authored the book “Nationalism Without Compassion,” and is now also a writer-producer at Conscious Animal production company.

This year, Georgia Entertainment named Blackman as one of the 200 most influential figures in Georgia’s creative industries. The full list of 200 will be unveiled at the Unscripted Roadshow in Covington. To RSVP and learn more about the event, visit here.

