Weekend Box Office Results: Furiosa’ Up In Smoke With $31M-$33M, Lowest Memorial Day Opening In Decades

This weekend at the Memorial Day box office, the film industry seems to be questioning its existence, ready to jump out of a window. How can a genius, George Miller-directed tentpole prequel to the multi-Oscar winning Mad Max: Fury Road with great reviews and 4 1/2 stars PostTrak exits not be working?

The entire theatrical business is destined for streaming, oh, no! People will forever stay on their couches!

As Cher said to Nicolas Cage in Moonstruck as she smacked him in the face: “Snap out of it!” It’s not really right to make Furiosa, or Garfield, for that matter, the proxies of the Memorial Day box office.