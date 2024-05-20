Weekend Box Office Results: ‘IF’ Rises To $34M+ as ‘Back To Black’ Goes Belly-Up At $2.8M

Saturdays were good to IF lifting the pic to a now $34M opening after a $13.6M Saturday, up 32% against $10.3M Friday and previews. That means that A CinemaScore word of mouth is working. I’m hearing tracking was over its skis predicting it at $40M, and presales all along indicated it was in the $30M range. The John Krasinski directed/written/produced movie drew 50% general and 50% family, and the reason why IF is a little lighter is because those 50% Rotten Tomatoes scores kept the main audience away. Pic will easily keep families coming to theaters even with Garfield next weekend. Two family movies can share the marketplace.

Comscore/Screen Engine PostTrak audiences gave the pics 84% positive and a 64% definite reommend. Kids under 12 gave it 88% and 49% must see right away. Mom skewing at 56% female with 49% of the audience between 18-34. Diversity demos were 41% Caucasian, 26% Hispanic and Latino, 10% Bklack and 14% Asian. The pic was great in the South Central, Midwest and Mountain regions with the AMC Dine-In Disney (Orlando) leading the way on Friday with $22K. PLFs are driving 22% of the weekend.

20th Century Studios/Disney’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes saw $10.9M Saturday, +60% over Friday for a 3-day of $25.7M, -56% and a cume near $101M. Bravo, Disney.

