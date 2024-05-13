Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Roaring To $55M-$56M Opening

Moviegoers weren’t monkeying around this weekend, making a destination to cinemas to see Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The movie had a lot of gorilla testosterone and held in there on Saturday amassing an estimated near $20M per non-Disney sources, which is a -10% ease against previews/Friday of $22.2M. Many believe that will get the 20th Century Studios‘ sequel to $55M-$56M at the top of the pic’s range. Great job, Disney, and that’s off a B CinemaScore and 79% Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

That hold yesterday for Apes gives rivals hope that there’s at least a pulse out there at the box office; many concerned after Fall Guy coming in short last weekend.

That Friday/previews to Saturday hold bests the -13% over the same frame for the last sequel 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes which played in the second weekend wake of Sony/Marvel Studio’s Tom Holland and Zenaya title Spider-Man: Homecoming.

