Will Packer, Dominique Dawes Among New Limited Partners of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are adding some notable names to its ownership.

The NFL franchise, led by chairman Arthur Blank, says that it will add four new people as limited partners, including a Hollywood insider, and a legendary Olympian.

Among the new limited partners are producer Will Packer, who produced films like Girls Trip, Ride Along, and Think Like a Man, as well as the (infamous, thanks to Will Smith) 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.

The group also includes Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes, former Walgreens and Sam’s Club CEO Rosalind Brewer and venture capitalist Rashaun Williams. The NFL owners approved the new partners at a league meeting in Nashville Tuesday.

To continue reading, visit The Hollywood Reporter.