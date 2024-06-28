Georgia Entertainment

Stowe Story Labs is a Vermont-based 501(c)3 nonprofit helping emerging screenwriters and filmmakers develop skills and projects. We are sharing the news that Stowe is offering a $50,000 Short Film Production Grant, which they have developed with partners including the PAGE International Screenwriting Awards, ARRI, the Galway Film Fleadh, the Sidewalk Film Festival, Seed&Spark, Portrait, Film Pittsburgh, and WeShort. You can learn more about the program here. The grant will be curated by Stowe, which will make mentoring available on all aspects of producing and distributing a short film.

Their regular deadline is July 1. All you need to apply is a short film script (recommended 15 pages or less). Stowe is looking for contained, compelling stories with notes of uplift and hope. We encourage you to apply for this curated grant to make a captivating short film.

Stowe is generously offering our list a 20% discount off the fee to apply. Use code SSLATLFF24 on either FilmFreeway or Coverfly.

Stowe is proud to offer this grant to develop and produce a wonderful short film, and through this work to help screenwriters, filmmakers, and creative producers develop skills, elevate their profile, build teams, and, most importantly, get work made and seen. To learn more, click here.

Learn more about the application and selection process, the jury, fees and deadlines, and how to apply here. Again, the regular deadline is approaching on July 1.