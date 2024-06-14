200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries Announced

Georgia Entertainment, the leading source of news and information for the film, broadcast, music, esports, arts, gaming and other areas of digital entertainment, has released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the second edition of the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal.

“We felt the time had come to recognize the leading players in Georgia’s dynamic entertainment economy,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher. “These professionals, spanning all areas of Georgia’s creative industries, are collectively responsible for the state’s leading position as the creative, cultural and entertainment capital of the world.”

This selection stems from a meticulous process involving nominations, extensive research, references, and insightful interviews with key figures. Those named will be featured in this edition of the Creative Economy Journal and on Georgia Entertainment’s website in the coming weeks.

“Compiling this list from across the creative industries was an extraordinary opportunity to uncover new connections among the featured individuals,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher. “We have already facilitated introductions between some of those profiled. The synergy within Georgia’s creative economy is undeniable.”

In addition, the publication acknowledges and highlights Legends, Advocates, and State Officials that significantly influence economic activity in the creative sector of Georgia’s economy.

“Clearly Georgia’s status and progress would not be possible without the trailblazers from years before, those working today inside the Georgia Department of Economic Development and those actively lobbying and advocating for entertainment,” Moyet continued.

The 132 page publication is targeted to creatives, entertainment executives, local government and tourism officials, elected legislators and others influencing economic activity in Georgia. The circulation for this edition is 4,158 with additional copies being distributed at Georgia Entertainment’s events and activations around the world.

NOTE: Many of these are highlighted in the Journal and others will be featured further on our website and social outlets in the coming weeks. We decided to highlight separately a group of legends, advocacy/lobbyists, and those working in key roles at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. See all in the printed or digital version of the publication.

Suzanne Abair, CEO, Atlanta Dream

Mike Akins, Business Agent, IATSE Local 479

Roger Alexander, Owner, Super Sprinters Atlanta & Atlanta Camera Rental, Executive Producer, Director

Lisa Anders, Executive Director, Explore Gwinnett Tourism+ Film

Justin Andrews, President, Macon Film Festival

Tara Ansley, Co-Owner, Fangoria & Starlog; CEO, Wanderwell Entertainment

Patrick Avard, Founder & CEO, Level 77 Music

Autumn Bailey-Ford, Founder, Autumn Bailey Entertainment

Chiquita Woolfolk Banks, Esq., Owner/CEO, Bankable Consulting

David Barbe, Director and Senior Lecturer, Music Business

Terrance Battle, Principal, Radix Innovation Capital

Erin Baxter, Associate Director, Recording Academy- Atlanta Chapter

Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris, Co-Owners/Casting Directors, FeldsteinlParis Casting”

Jim Berney, Founder/CEO, Storage Room Animation

Kathleen Bertrand, Executive Producer, Bronzelens Film Festival

Emily Best, Founder/CEO, Seed & Spark

Damarius Bilbo, Senior Agent, KLUTCH Sports Group

Daniel Blackman, Founder, Renaissance94

Tyler Blackwell, Co-Founder/CEO, RDH Partners

Kenny Blank, Executive Director, Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Jon Bonus, Studio Producer, District Live Studio – Savannah

Peter Bowden, President and CEO, VisitColumbusGA

Charles Bowen, Partner, Bowen Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys

Jennifer Bowen, VP/Destination Development & Community Engagement, Film Augusta

Eddie Bradford, Partner, Frazier Deeter

Randie Brooks, Senior VP/Relationship Manager, City National Bank

Brandon Butler, Partner & Chief Culture & Innovation Officer, Majority; CEO, Butter.ATL

Aaron Buzza, Senior VP/COO, Visit Macon

Ja & Shalina Byerly, Owners, Wavelength Lighting

Ethan Byrd, Commissioner, Georgia Esports League

Mike Byrd, Director of Sales, Yancey Rents – Entertainment Division

Michele Rhea Caplinger, Senior Executive Director, The Recording Academy

Shaunya Chavis-Rucker, Divisional Head, Fulton Films Office, Fulton County Government

Nick Chawala, Owner/Head of Operations, Bravo Ocean Studios

Cody Chesneau, Owner/CEO, Film Quality Services

Peter Chesney, Special Effects, Second Unit Director/Assistant Director

Stewart Chisam, CEO. Hi-Rez Studios & CEO, RallyHere

Michael Clark, GM/Studio Operations, Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta

Alan Clarke, Attorney, Greenspoon Marder LLP

Tena Clarke, CEO, DMI Music & Media Solutions

Dave Cobb, 9x Grammy Award Winning Record Producer

Chip Cofer, President/CEO, Cofer Brothers

Darryl Cohen, Partner, Cohen, Cooper, Estep & Allen

Steve Cohen, Partner/Agent & Head of UTA Atlanta

Dan Corso, President, Atlanta Sports Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber

Julie Ann Crommett, Founder/CEO, Collective Moxie

Mark Crump, Operations Manager, Sports and Entertainment, Brasfield & Gorrie

Walker Dalton, Executive Director, Savannah Regional Film Commission

Chad Darnell, Actor/Screenwriter/Director/Producer/Casting Director

Matt Davis, Founder/CEO & President, Reel Supplies

Danielle Deadwyler, Acclaimed Actress

Robin Delmar, Partner/Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Monarch Private Capital

Brennen Dicker, Executive Director, Georgia State University – Creative Media Industries Institute {CMII)

Deborah Riley Draper, 3x NAACP Image Awards Nominee, Filmmaker, Author

Tyler Edgarton, Investor, Raulet Property Partners

Steven Eisenstein, President, Classic Tents & Events (CERP)

Chris Escobar, Executive Director, Atlanta Film Society

Rick Estimond, President, People Store

Ray Ezelle, Executive Director, Discover Dunwoody

Jim Farmer, Festival Director, Out on Film

Michael Feifer, President, Feifer Worldwide, Inc./ Third Child Entertainment & Writer/

Director/Producer)

Lisa Ferrell, Professor of Practice, Creative Media Industries Institute at Georgia State University

Mark, Lisa, Mae & Craig Fincannon, Casting Team, Fincannon & Associates

Tiffany Fitzhenry, Producer, FitzHenry Films

Bill Foley, Founder & President, Foley Design

Julian A. Fortuna, Partner, Greenspoon Marder LLP

Kim Franz, Director of Programs and Events, Cobb Tourism and Travel

Lucy Lawler-Freas, Director of Programming, Fox Theatre Atlanta

Billy Gabor, President, Company3

Larry Gildersleve, CEO, Brightwell Investments

Eric Goins, SAG-AFTRA Atlanta Local President

Roberto Gomez Jr., SVP/Chief Creative Officer, StudioSP I Standard Press

John Grace, Production Training Instructor/ Industrial Services, Savannah Technical College

Ryan Gravel, Founder, Sixpitch & Creator of the Atlanta Beltline

Brian Grayson, Head of Game Development, Ghost Gaming

Andrew Greenberg, Executive Director, Georgia Game Developers Association

Maria Guerra-Stoll, President & CEO, GSB Architects & Interiors Inc. & CEO and Founder, PAM Studios LLC

Pace Halter, President and COO, W.C. Bradley Real Estate, Flat Rock Studios

Jim & Joe Hanna, Co-Owners, Hannah Brothers

Jonathan Harb, CEO/Executive Producer, The Whiskytree Southern Corp., Whiskytree Inc.

Josh Harris, Founder & Managing Partner, Peachtree Media Partners

Todd Harris, Founder & CEO, Skills hot Media: Co-owner, Ghost Gaming

Hilton H. Howell Jr., Chairman/CEO, Gray Television

Cardellia Hunter, Director, Film and Entertainment, City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office

Tammy Hurt, Managing Partner, Placement Music LLC

Seth Ingram, Executive Director, Rome International Film Festival & Humanities Division Chair of Film Studies, Georgia Highlands College

Moraima “Mo” Ivory, Professor and Director of the Entertainment. Sports & Media Law Initiative at Georgia State University College of Law

Shelbia Jackson, Director, DeKalb Entertainment Commission

Ben James, Senior VP, Sports & Entertainment, First Horizon

Jess Johnanesen, Tax Director. Aprio

Billy Johnson, COO, Crossover Entertainment

Ryan Johnson, Founder & CEO, Cxmmunity Media

Jermaine Johnson, Manager/Producer, 3 Arts Entertainment & Academy Award Winner

Debra Johnston, Global Luxury Specialist, Coldwell Banker Realty I Atlanta

Bern Joiner, Co-founder/Culture Curator, Atlanta Influences Everything

Alexander Kane, Actor, Producer, Founding Partner of Workhouse Cinema

Alex, Stephen & Shannon Kendrick, Production Team, Kendrick Brothers Productions

Steve Koonin, CEO, Atlanta Hawks/State Farm Arena

Honnie Korngold, Co-Founder/Producer, South Georgia Studios

Garth Lagerwey, President & CEO, Atlanta United

Marty Lang, Director of MFA in Film, Television & Digital Media, The University of Georgia

Bernie Lawrence-Watkins, Founder and CEO at B. Lawrence Watkins & Associates, PC

Chris LeDoux, Co-Founder of Crafty Apes & Founder of Luma Logic

Stratton Leopold, Acclaimed Film Producer & Production Manager

Samuel Levine, Producer, Tetrad Studios

Payne Lindsey, Founder/Director, Tenderfoot TV

Erica Lumper!, CEO, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia

Tom Luse, Emmy Award Winning Producer, Five Points Film

Caroline Maddox, Vice President of Advancement, South Arts

David Manuel, Director of Arts & Culture, Fulton County Government

Misti Martin, President/CEO, Cherokee Office of Economic Development

Dina Marto, Music Executive, United Talent Agency

Sid & Ann Mashburn, Co-Owners, Sid Mashburn

Brian McGowan, President, Centennial Yards

Rich McKay, CEO, AMB Sports+ Entertainment & CEO, Atlanta Falcons

Steve Mensch, President/General Manager of Studio Operations, Tyler Perry Studios

Greg Mike, Founder/Creative Director, ABV Agency

Craig Miller, Owner/Executive Producer, Craig Miller Productions

Tim Minard, CEO, Eclipse Gaming Systems

Daniel Minchew, Owner, Studio Space Atlanta & Atlanta Filmworks Studio; President, B.I.G. Entertainment Alliance

Erika Miranda, Founder/ Executive Producer, Cafecito

John Mock, CEO, Story Mill Entertainment

Emory Morsberger, Executive Director, Gateway85 CID

Chris Moses, Associate Artistic Directors, Alliance Theatre

Gannon Murphy, GM, Cinelease Studios

Tosca Musk, Founder/CEO, Passionfllx Inc.

Mark Neil, Independent Producer, Soil of the South

Beth Nelson, AFCI Certified Film Commissioner, Savannah Field Steward IATSE Local 491

Michael Newport, Executive VP/CMO, The MBS Group

Christina O’Shea-Daly, VP/Executive Producer, Great Point Studios

Glen Owen, Founder/Director, State Line Films

Stephanie Owens, Executive Director, National Black Arts Festival

Will Packer, Founder & CEO, Will Packer Productions

Chase Paris, Casting Director, FeldsteinlParis Casting

Cathy Parker, Author/Co-Founder & President, PhilanthroFilms Inc.

Rob Parker, President, Trilith Development LLC

Mark Parkman, COO/Co-Managing Partner, BlueStar Studios

Ben Patel, Owner & CEO, Bl Production Works

Frank Patterson, President/CEO, Trilith Studios

Chris Peay, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, Cxmmunity Media

Keith Perissi, Director, Senior Lecturer, Joel A. Katz Music & Entertainment Business Program, Kennesaw State University

Nancy Prager, Attorney, Prager Law LLC

Peter Provost, Emmy-nominated Director of Design & President, Provost Studio

Paige Pushkin, Executive Director, Georgia Foundation for Public Education

Jay Rabbit, President/CEO, In Concert Productions (ICP)

Andrew Ratcliffe, Founder/CEO, Tweed Recording

Mike Reams, Director of Studio Operations, Gwinnett/OFS Campus

Chris Rickwood, Composer & Director at Team Audio

Chandler Rierson, Managing Director, Bay Point Media

Elise Riley, Founder & CEO, My Global Presence

Dani Risch-Bailey, Director of Entertainment – Film/TV Productions, Protravel International

Bobby Rosenbloum, Chairman, Global Entertainment & Media Practice, Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Adam Rosenfelt, Co-owner, Atomic Entertainment

Dan Rosenfelt, Co-Founder, Electric Owl Studios

Ric Ross, Founder & CEO, Music Education Group

Drew Sawyer, Founder, Moonshine Post Production

Derek Schiller, CEO, Atlanta Braves

Bruce B. Siegal, Attorney, Greenspoon Marder LLP

Mala Sharma, Strategic Business Consultant, Georgia Music Partners

Tim & Pamela Shaw, Owners, Stonecrest Studio

Anthony Short, Producer & Line Producer, Boa Sorte Productions

Melissa Simpson, Executive Director, Film Impact Georgia

Jan “Mama” Smith, Grammy-Nominated Music Producer & Founder, Jan Smith Studios

Dedren Snead, CEO, Subsume

Chelsea Spivey, Senior Director, New Business Development & Production Incentives, Revolution Entertainment Services

Peter Stathopoulos, Partner, State Tax and Entertainment Incentives Practice. Bennett Thrasher LLP (Of Counsel, Greenspoon Marder LLP)

Jeff Stepakoff, President, Trilith Institute & Chief Executive Officer, Content Talent South

Gary Stokan, President & CEO, Peach Bowl

Billy Stoll, Head of Operations/Client Services, Cinespace Studios Atlanta

Jim Stone, CEO, Tytan Pictures

Julie Straw, Executive Director, RE:IMAGINE

Chris Stuckey, Co-Chair, MomoCon

Randall Suffolk, Director, High Museum of Art

David Sutherland, Senior Lecturer, University of Georgia – Terry College of Business

Beth Talbert, VP, Studio Operations, NBCUniversal

Chuck Taylor, Managing Director/Real Estate Investments, Domain Capital Advisors

Scott Thigpen, COO & Executive Producer, Crazy Legs Productions

Kristy Clabaugh & John Thomas, Partners, Element Accountants & Consultants

Eric Tomosunas, Producer/Founder/CEO, Swirl Films

Marisa (Ginger) Tontaveetong, Operations Director, ASIFA-South

Charli Traylor, Senior VP/Advisory & Accounting Services, Three Point Capital (TPC)

James Tsismanakis, CEO, Discover Dekalb

Kevin W. Tucker, Chief Curator, High Museum of Art

Michael Uribe, Vice President, Athena Studios

Niki Knox Vanderslice, President & CEO, Fayette County Development Authority

Velena Vego, VP of Third Party Programming, Live Nation Entertainment

Andy Velcoff, Attorney, Barnes & Thornburg LLP

JB Vick, Founder & CEO, MVP Studios

C Scott Votaw, Assistant Vice Chancellor, Georgia Film Academy, University System of Georgia/ Board of Regents

Grant Wainscott, Vice President of Ecosystem Expansion. Metro Atlanta Chamber

Ty Walker, SVP & Head of Physical Production, Hartbeat

Paula Wallace, Founder & President, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)

Drew Waters, Founder, Argentum Entertainment

Robyn Watson, President, Women in Film and Television Atlanta (WIFTA)

Steve Weizenecker, Partner, Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Alexander White, Founder, Alexander White Agency (AWA)

Paula Whittle, Founder/Director, Atlanta Fashion Week

Michael Len Williams II, Producer, Mike Will Made It

Matthew Wilson, Partner, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP

Mark Wofford, President/CEO, Production Consultants & Equipment (PC&E)

Allie Young, CMO, the’gamehers

