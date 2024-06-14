Creative Economy Journal: 200 Most Influential

200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries Announced

Georgia Entertainment, the leading source of news and information for the film, broadcast, music, esports, arts, gaming and other areas of digital entertainment, has released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the second edition of the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal.

See the digital version.

“We felt the time had come to recognize the leading players in Georgia’s dynamic entertainment economy,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher. “These professionals, spanning all areas of Georgia’s creative industries, are collectively responsible for the state’s leading position as the creative, cultural and entertainment capital of the world.”

This selection stems from a meticulous process involving nominations, extensive research, references, and insightful interviews with key figures. Those named will be featured in this edition of the Creative Economy Journal and on Georgia Entertainment’s website in the coming weeks.

“Compiling this list from across the creative industries was an extraordinary opportunity to uncover new connections among the featured individuals,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher. “We have already facilitated introductions between some of those profiled. The synergy within Georgia’s creative economy is undeniable.”

In addition, the publication acknowledges and highlights Legends, Advocates, and State Officials that significantly influence economic activity in the creative sector of Georgia’s economy.

“Clearly Georgia’s status and progress would not be possible without the trailblazers from years before, those working today inside the Georgia Department of Economic Development and those actively lobbying and advocating for entertainment,” Moyet continued.

The 132 page publication is targeted to creatives, entertainment executives, local government and tourism officials, elected legislators and others influencing economic activity in Georgia. The circulation for this edition is 4,158 with additional copies being distributed at Georgia Entertainment’s events and activations around the world.

See the digital version. To request the media deck for the December issue, please contact us. 

NOTE: Many of these are highlighted in the Journal and others will be featured further on our website and social outlets in the coming weeks. We decided to highlight separately a group of legends, advocacy/lobbyists, and those working in key roles at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. See all in the printed or digital version of the publication. 

Suzanne Abair, CEO, Atlanta Dream 

Mike Akins, Business Agent, IATSE Local 479 

Roger Alexander, Owner, Super Sprinters Atlanta & Atlanta Camera Rental, Executive Producer, Director 

Lisa Anders, Executive Director, Explore Gwinnett Tourism+ Film 

Justin Andrews, President, Macon Film Festival 

Tara Ansley, Co-Owner, Fangoria & Starlog; CEO, Wanderwell Entertainment 

Patrick Avard, Founder & CEO, Level 77 Music 

Autumn Bailey-Ford, Founder, Autumn Bailey Entertainment 

Chiquita Woolfolk Banks, Esq., Owner/CEO, Bankable Consulting 

David Barbe, Director and Senior Lecturer, Music Business 

Terrance Battle, Principal, Radix Innovation Capital 

Erin Baxter, Associate Director, Recording Academy- Atlanta Chapter 

Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris, Co-Owners/Casting Directors, FeldsteinlParis Casting” 

Jim Berney, Founder/CEO, Storage Room Animation 

Kathleen Bertrand, Executive Producer, Bronzelens Film Festival 

Emily Best, Founder/CEO, Seed & Spark 

Damarius Bilbo, Senior Agent, KLUTCH Sports Group 

Daniel Blackman, Founder, Renaissance94 

Tyler Blackwell, Co-Founder/CEO, RDH Partners 

Kenny Blank, Executive Director, Atlanta Jewish Film Festival 

Jon Bonus, Studio Producer, District Live Studio – Savannah 

Peter Bowden, President and CEO, VisitColumbusGA 

Charles Bowen, Partner, Bowen Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys 

Jennifer Bowen, VP/Destination Development & Community Engagement, Film Augusta 

Eddie Bradford, Partner, Frazier Deeter

Randie Brooks, Senior VP/Relationship Manager, City National Bank 

Brandon Butler, Partner & Chief Culture & Innovation Officer, Majority; CEO, Butter.ATL 

Aaron Buzza, Senior VP/COO, Visit Macon 

Ja & Shalina Byerly, Owners, Wavelength Lighting 

Ethan Byrd, Commissioner, Georgia Esports League 

Mike Byrd, Director of Sales, Yancey Rents – Entertainment Division 

Michele Rhea Caplinger, Senior Executive Director, The Recording Academy 

Shaunya Chavis-Rucker, Divisional Head, Fulton Films Office, Fulton County Government 

Nick Chawala, Owner/Head of Operations, Bravo Ocean Studios 

Cody Chesneau, Owner/CEO, Film Quality Services 

Peter Chesney, Special Effects, Second Unit Director/Assistant Director 

Stewart Chisam, CEO. Hi-Rez Studios & CEO, RallyHere 

Michael Clark, GM/Studio Operations, Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta 

Alan Clarke, Attorney, Greenspoon Marder LLP 

Tena Clarke, CEO, DMI Music & Media Solutions 

Dave Cobb, 9x Grammy Award Winning Record Producer 

Chip Cofer, President/CEO, Cofer Brothers 

Darryl Cohen, Partner, Cohen, Cooper, Estep & Allen 

Steve Cohen, Partner/Agent & Head of UTA Atlanta 

Dan Corso, President, Atlanta Sports Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber 

Julie Ann Crommett, Founder/CEO, Collective Moxie

Mark Crump, Operations Manager, Sports and Entertainment, Brasfield & Gorrie 

Walker Dalton, Executive Director, Savannah Regional Film Commission 

Chad Darnell, Actor/Screenwriter/Director/Producer/Casting Director 

Matt Davis, Founder/CEO & President, Reel Supplies 

Danielle Deadwyler, Acclaimed Actress 

Robin Delmar, Partner/Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Monarch Private Capital 

Brennen Dicker, Executive Director, Georgia State University – Creative Media Industries Institute {CMII) 

Deborah Riley Draper, 3x NAACP Image Awards Nominee, Filmmaker, Author 

Tyler Edgarton, Investor, Raulet Property Partners 

Steven Eisenstein, President, Classic Tents & Events (CERP) 

Chris Escobar, Executive Director, Atlanta Film Society 

Rick Estimond, President, People Store 

Ray Ezelle, Executive Director, Discover Dunwoody 

Jim Farmer, Festival Director, Out on Film 

Michael Feifer, President, Feifer Worldwide, Inc./ Third Child Entertainment & Writer/

Director/Producer) 

Lisa Ferrell, Professor of Practice, Creative Media Industries Institute at Georgia State University 

Mark, Lisa, Mae & Craig Fincannon, Casting Team, Fincannon & Associates 

Tiffany Fitzhenry, Producer, FitzHenry Films 

Bill Foley, Founder & President, Foley Design 

Julian A. Fortuna, Partner, Greenspoon Marder LLP 

Kim Franz, Director of Programs and Events, Cobb Tourism and Travel 

Lucy Lawler-Freas, Director of Programming, Fox Theatre Atlanta 

Billy Gabor, President, Company3 

Larry Gildersleve, CEO, Brightwell Investments 

Eric Goins, SAG-AFTRA Atlanta Local President 

Roberto Gomez Jr., SVP/Chief Creative Officer, StudioSP I Standard Press

John Grace, Production Training Instructor/ Industrial Services, Savannah Technical College 

Ryan Gravel, Founder, Sixpitch & Creator of the Atlanta Beltline 

Brian Grayson, Head of Game Development, Ghost Gaming 

Andrew Greenberg, Executive Director, Georgia Game Developers Association 

Maria Guerra-Stoll, President & CEO, GSB Architects & Interiors Inc. & CEO and Founder, PAM Studios LLC 

Pace Halter, President and COO, W.C. Bradley Real Estate, Flat Rock Studios 

Jim & Joe Hanna, Co-Owners, Hannah Brothers 

Jonathan Harb, CEO/Executive Producer, The Whiskytree Southern Corp., Whiskytree Inc. 

Josh Harris, Founder & Managing Partner, Peachtree Media Partners 

Todd Harris, Founder & CEO, Skills hot Media: Co-owner, Ghost Gaming 

Hilton H. Howell Jr., Chairman/CEO, Gray Television 

Cardellia Hunter, Director, Film and Entertainment, City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office 

Tammy Hurt, Managing Partner, Placement Music LLC 

Seth Ingram, Executive Director, Rome International Film Festival & Humanities Division Chair of Film Studies, Georgia Highlands College 

Moraima “Mo” Ivory, Professor and Director of the Entertainment. Sports & Media Law Initiative at Georgia State University College of Law 

Shelbia Jackson, Director, DeKalb Entertainment Commission 

Ben James, Senior VP, Sports & Entertainment, First Horizon 

Jess Johnanesen, Tax Director. Aprio 

Billy Johnson, COO, Crossover Entertainment 

Ryan Johnson, Founder & CEO, Cxmmunity Media 

Jermaine Johnson, Manager/Producer, 3 Arts Entertainment & Academy Award Winner 

Debra Johnston, Global Luxury Specialist, Coldwell Banker Realty I Atlanta 

Bern Joiner, Co-founder/Culture Curator, Atlanta Influences Everything

Alexander Kane, Actor, Producer, Founding Partner of Workhouse Cinema 

Alex, Stephen & Shannon Kendrick, Production Team, Kendrick Brothers Productions

Steve Koonin, CEO, Atlanta Hawks/State Farm Arena 

Honnie Korngold, Co-Founder/Producer, South Georgia Studios 

Garth Lagerwey, President & CEO, Atlanta United 

Marty Lang, Director of MFA in Film, Television & Digital Media, The University of Georgia 

Bernie Lawrence-Watkins, Founder and CEO at B. Lawrence Watkins & Associates, PC 

Chris LeDoux, Co-Founder of Crafty Apes & Founder of Luma Logic 

Stratton Leopold, Acclaimed Film Producer & Production Manager 

Samuel Levine, Producer, Tetrad Studios 

Payne Lindsey, Founder/Director, Tenderfoot TV 

Erica Lumper!, CEO, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia 

Tom Luse, Emmy Award Winning Producer, Five Points Film 

Caroline Maddox, Vice President of Advancement, South Arts 

David Manuel, Director of Arts & Culture, Fulton County Government 

Misti Martin, President/CEO, Cherokee Office of Economic Development 

Dina Marto, Music Executive, United Talent Agency 

Sid & Ann Mashburn, Co-Owners, Sid Mashburn 

Brian McGowan, President, Centennial Yards 

Rich McKay, CEO, AMB Sports+ Entertainment & CEO, Atlanta Falcons

Steve Mensch, President/General Manager of Studio Operations, Tyler Perry Studios 

Greg Mike, Founder/Creative Director, ABV Agency 

Craig Miller, Owner/Executive Producer, Craig Miller Productions 

Tim Minard, CEO, Eclipse Gaming Systems 

Daniel Minchew, Owner, Studio Space Atlanta & Atlanta Filmworks Studio; President, B.I.G. Entertainment Alliance 

Erika Miranda, Founder/ Executive Producer, Cafecito 

John Mock, CEO, Story Mill Entertainment 

Emory Morsberger, Executive Director, Gateway85 CID 

Chris Moses, Associate Artistic Directors, Alliance Theatre 

Gannon Murphy, GM, Cinelease Studios 

Tosca Musk, Founder/CEO, Passionfllx Inc. 

Mark Neil, Independent Producer, Soil of the South 

Beth Nelson, AFCI Certified Film Commissioner, Savannah Field Steward IATSE Local 491 

Michael Newport, Executive VP/CMO, The MBS Group 

Christina O’Shea-Daly, VP/Executive Producer, Great Point Studios 

Glen Owen, Founder/Director, State Line Films 

Stephanie Owens, Executive Director, National Black Arts Festival 

Will Packer, Founder & CEO, Will Packer Productions 

Chase Paris, Casting Director, FeldsteinlParis Casting 

Cathy Parker, Author/Co-Founder & President, PhilanthroFilms Inc. 

Rob Parker, President, Trilith Development LLC 

Mark Parkman, COO/Co-Managing Partner, BlueStar Studios 

Ben Patel, Owner & CEO, Bl Production Works 

Frank Patterson, President/CEO, Trilith Studios 

Chris Peay, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, Cxmmunity Media

Keith Perissi, Director, Senior Lecturer, Joel A. Katz Music & Entertainment Business Program, Kennesaw State University 

Nancy Prager, Attorney, Prager Law LLC 

Peter Provost, Emmy-nominated Director of Design & President, Provost Studio 

Paige Pushkin, Executive Director, Georgia Foundation for Public Education 

Jay Rabbit, President/CEO, In Concert Productions (ICP) 

Andrew Ratcliffe, Founder/CEO, Tweed Recording 

Mike Reams, Director of Studio Operations, Gwinnett/OFS Campus 

Chris Rickwood, Composer & Director at Team Audio 

Chandler Rierson, Managing Director, Bay Point Media 

Elise Riley, Founder & CEO, My Global Presence 

Dani Risch-Bailey, Director of Entertainment – Film/TV Productions, Protravel International 

Bobby Rosenbloum, Chairman, Global Entertainment & Media Practice, Greenberg Traurig, LLP 

Adam Rosenfelt, Co-owner, Atomic Entertainment 

Dan Rosenfelt, Co-Founder, Electric Owl Studios 

Ric Ross, Founder & CEO, Music Education Group

Drew Sawyer, Founder, Moonshine Post Production

Derek Schiller, CEO, Atlanta Braves 

Bruce B. Siegal, Attorney, Greenspoon Marder LLP 

Mala Sharma, Strategic Business Consultant, Georgia Music Partners 

Tim & Pamela Shaw, Owners, Stonecrest Studio 

Anthony Short, Producer & Line Producer, Boa Sorte Productions 

Melissa Simpson, Executive Director, Film Impact Georgia 

Jan “Mama” Smith, Grammy-Nominated Music Producer & Founder, Jan Smith Studios 

Dedren Snead, CEO, Subsume 

Chelsea Spivey, Senior Director, New Business Development & Production Incentives, Revolution Entertainment Services 

Peter Stathopoulos, Partner, State Tax and Entertainment Incentives Practice. Bennett Thrasher LLP (Of Counsel, Greenspoon Marder LLP) 

Jeff Stepakoff, President, Trilith Institute & Chief Executive Officer, Content Talent South 

Gary Stokan, President & CEO, Peach Bowl 

Billy Stoll, Head of Operations/Client Services, Cinespace Studios Atlanta 

Jim Stone, CEO, Tytan Pictures 

Julie Straw, Executive Director, RE:IMAGINE 

Chris Stuckey, Co-Chair, MomoCon 

Randall Suffolk, Director, High Museum of Art 

David Sutherland, Senior Lecturer, University of Georgia – Terry College of Business 

Beth Talbert, VP, Studio Operations, NBCUniversal 

Chuck Taylor, Managing Director/Real Estate Investments, Domain Capital Advisors 

Scott Thigpen, COO & Executive Producer, Crazy Legs Productions 

Kristy Clabaugh & John Thomas, Partners, Element Accountants & Consultants 

Eric Tomosunas, Producer/Founder/CEO, Swirl Films 

Marisa (Ginger) Tontaveetong, Operations Director, ASIFA-South 

Charli Traylor, Senior VP/Advisory & Accounting Services, Three Point Capital (TPC) 

James Tsismanakis, CEO, Discover Dekalb 

Kevin W. Tucker, Chief Curator, High Museum of Art 

Michael Uribe, Vice President, Athena Studios 

Niki Knox Vanderslice, President & CEO, Fayette County Development Authority

Velena Vego, VP of Third Party Programming, Live Nation Entertainment 

Andy Velcoff, Attorney, Barnes & Thornburg LLP 

JB Vick, Founder & CEO, MVP Studios 

C Scott Votaw, Assistant Vice Chancellor, Georgia Film Academy, University System of Georgia/ Board of Regents 

Grant Wainscott, Vice President of Ecosystem Expansion. Metro Atlanta Chamber 

Ty Walker, SVP & Head of Physical Production, Hartbeat 

Paula Wallace, Founder & President, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) 

Drew Waters, Founder, Argentum Entertainment 

Robyn Watson, President, Women in Film and Television Atlanta (WIFTA) 

Steve Weizenecker, Partner, Barnes & Thornburg LLP 

Alexander White, Founder, Alexander White Agency (AWA) 

Paula Whittle, Founder/Director, Atlanta Fashion Week 

Michael Len Williams II, Producer, Mike Will Made It 

Matthew Wilson, Partner, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP 

Mark Wofford, President/CEO, Production Consultants & Equipment (PC&E) 

Allie Young, CMO, the’gamehers

