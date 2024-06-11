ASIFAC Animation Festival and Conference: Animation Re:Launch

ASIFA-South proudly announces the ASIFAC Animation Festival and Conference, a two-day event in Atlanta hosted at Kennesaw State University. The event will take place on June 28 – 29th, 2024 (with a special awards ceremony on the 30th) and will feature an array of panels, roundtable discussions, portfolio reviews, workshops, and screenings. This year’s theme, “Animation Re:Launch,” serves as a rallying cry for the industry to rebound and thrive after a challenging year. Thanks to our sponsors, our event is free to the public.

Event Highlights

Screenings: In addition to our three signature animated shorts blocks, Saturday Morning Cartoon, Southern Spotlight (made in the South), and International Selections, we have a special feature selection, “The Concierge” by director Yoshimi Itazu powered by Crunchyroll.

Panels and Roundtable Discussions: Apart from the panel format, we have added roundtables, which are designed to maximize engagement and foster community involvement. Roundtables allow attendees to get more personal with our experts, providing a platform for voices from across the industry to be heard in a conversational format. Join veteran sound designers and editors who have worked in the sound departments of Pixar, Blue-Eyed Samurai, and VO artists “Sounds that make Animation.” Discuss the hot topic of “Ethics of AI and Changing the Landscape of Animation” to make a difference with your voice and a discussion with Asante Bradford (Georgia Department of Economic Development Industry Manager), Chris LeDoux (Crafty Apes), and more.

Behind-the-Scenes Panel: Don’t miss our highlight panel featuring a breakdown of this year’s ASIFAC 2024 animated promo. Learn what it takes to make an animation with our committee/head of production, Min Kyung Cho, with Animator Wasan Hayajneh and Compositor Neko Pilarcik-Tellez.

“As a professional animator, I’m excited to share my experience taking people through the pipeline of creating an animated short from start to finish and all the coordination that goes on behind the scenes to create a successful short,”

Head of production/lead animator, Min Kyung Cho.

Professional Development Session: 1-on-1 Session for attendees to receive professional advice, ask questions, have a friendly chit chat or get a portfolio review from our industry professionals including expert animators, illustrators, riggers, VFX artists, and more.

Cutting Edge Demo Panel: Explore the latest advancements in animation technology focused on complementary animation tools and usage such as suitless motion capture platform Wonder Dynamic, real-time animation tools and more with a demo by VFX artist Palm Piraban (Barbie, Mean Girls), Zane Everett (Unity Education Ambassador), and Joel Mack (Actor Capture).

Booths and Exhibits: Meet local organizations and studios such as Moonshine Studio, MomoCon, and test out the latest XP-Pen products at our demo station. Also, special for this year is our pop up ASIFA-South museum with relic displays of historical archivals.

VIP Ceremony Award: The festival culminates on Sunday the 30th with an invite-only awards ceremony, mixer, and games for ASIFA-South members and special guests, to celebrate the best in animation talent and innovation.

Watch the promo here.

Register for ASIFAC at www.asifa-south.com. Together, let’s relaunch and propel the animation industry forward.