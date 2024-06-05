Atlanta Braves Bring Back Popular OutKast Night At Truist Park

Last year, the Atlanta Braves paid tribute to iconic Atlanta hip hop duo OutKast with an OutKast Night at Truist Park. Based on the major success of that evening, the Braves will again host OutKast Night at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta on Tuesday, August 6 when the team takes on the Milwaukee Brewers.
The celebrations will begin pregame in The Battery Atlanta. The ‘ATLiens Diner’ food truck will make its return with specialty food offerings inspired by OutKast lyrics. In tribute, OutKast music will be played throughout The Battery Atlanta.
For those entering the ballpark, the first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive the popular OutKast bobblehead featuring Big Boi and André 3000 wearing Braves gear and riding in a red convertible. New for this year will be special co-branded merchandise available for purchase on-site only.
