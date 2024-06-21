Atlanta Dream Will Sell Out State Farm Arena Against Indiana Fever; Standing-Room Only Tickets Released

“The demand and excitement for this game has been amazing, and we are thrilled to make franchise history with this sold out crowd,” said Dream President and Chief Operating Officer Morgan Shaw Parker. “We are incredibly thankful for the support of our fans, and we appreciate our partners at State Farm Arena for accommodating additional fans creating the most electric environment in the WNBA.”

In May, Atlanta announced its home games against Indiana on June 21 and August 26 would be moved to State Farm Arena after tickets sold out in less than five minutes. In April, the Dream became the second team in WNBA history to sell out its season ticket allotment and the team has already sold out every home game in the 2024 season to date.