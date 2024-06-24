Atlanta Launches Custom Website for Sundance Pitch, Pledges $2 Million

The City of Atlanta officially submitted its request for proposal to host the Sundance Film Festival.

The festival, which was started by actor Robert Redford’s company in the 1970s, attracts more than 100,000 visitors to Utah every year.

However, the current contract between the Sundance Institute and Utah is set to expire in 2026. Channel 2 Action News reported last month that at least three Georgia cities were considering bids to host in 2027 and beyond to lure Sundance away. On Monday, Atlanta officials launched a website with its proposal on why they believe Sundance Institute should pick Atlanta.

