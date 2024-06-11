Blumhouse Reveals Multiple Games At Once

Blumhouse, the film production company behind Five Nights at Freddy’s, M3GAN, and Imaginary, just announced a bunch of games as part of its new initiative to break into the medium, with Fear the Spotlight, a classic PS2-style horror, coming later this year.

It’s being developed by Cozy Game Pals, known for browser games like Ditzy Witchy, Good Doggo, and I’m Still Here.

Blumhouse also revealed Crisol: Theater of Idols, Grave Seasons, Project C, SLEEP AWAKE, and The Simulation. So, Blumhouse has six games in the works, all of which we got our very first look at tonight.