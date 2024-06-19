Co-Owner of Covington Vacation Rentals Lindsey Moore: ‘Our Business Wouldn’t Exist Without Film & Tourism’

Lindsey Moore is the Co-Owner of Covington Vacation Rentals and an active member of the city’s tourism board. She stopped by Cinelease Studios – Three Ring to talk with Georgia Entertainment before the Unscripted Roadshow in Covington.

Covington is known for prominent film & television projects like Remember the Titans, In the Heat of the Night, and The Dukes of Hazzard. Most recently, it became famous for playing host to “Mystic Falls” in CW’s The Vampire Diaries and is now the proud home of Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias. These notable projects dramatically increased tourism and recognition in the region. Below, Moore explains how this tourism has caused a chain reaction that’s allowed her business to grow and contribute to the local economy.

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here.