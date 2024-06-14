Columbus native making a name for himself as an actor

A Columbus native is playing a lead role in an upcoming movie, which will be released later this month.

Laquan Copeland found his passion for acting at a young age while attending Shaw High School. Now, he’s taking his shot on the big screen.

Born and raised in Columbus, Copeland has had roles in movies, TV shows and commercials. He’s had a passion for acting since high school, where he was in talent shows and drama class.

“It wasn’t until I was at Shaw High School and Mrs. Platz, Mrs. Heidi Platz…she got to put me in my first play called The Yellow Boat and I had auditioned there,” said Copeland. “I remember walking onto that stage the first time and I was like, ‘Oh, man…I really like this’ and then you get the whole traditional acting bug kind of thing. And that’s where it really really started for me.”

