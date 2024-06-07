Concierge Services Founder Jonathan Vendrick Shares How the Entertainment Industry Opened Up A New Lane For His Business In Georgia

Bring It On Solutions Founder and CEO Jonathan Vendrick is filling an exclusive gap in Georgia’s entertainment industry. Having served as a Concierge Manager for over 20 years at luxury hotels, he built impressive skills and a VIP client base that now transfers to the state’s creative industries. His company provides an extensive list of services, ranging from travel arrangements & access to private events to shopping and hiring for personal needs.

Bring It On works with a wide array of VIPs including celebrities, politicians, and CEOs. It has been praised by high profile clients like Tom Hiddleston, Kathryn Hahn, Jeremy Renner, and more. The Concierge service also collaborates with companies like ProTravel, to provide specialized accommodations for their clients.

