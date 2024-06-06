Create Gwinnett Shares Master Plan to Foster a Thriving Creative Economy

Courtesy Gwinnett Daily Post, by Holley Calmes Staff Correspondent
Artworks Gwinnett has morphed into Create Gwinnett by acknowledging that the mentality and drive that produces traditional art is also the force that produces advancement in so many other areas.
Jonathan Holmes has spearheaded “Artworks Gwinnett” for the past five years or so, always knowing that the arts were really just one part of the vast world of creativity. Holmes’ inspiration ran parallel to the energy brought with Georgia’s booming movie industry, where the arts and technology combine to produce movies and television programming as well as scientific innovation.
“The film industry is a great leading tool to start the conversation about what creativity really is,” Holmes said. “We’re talking about the film industry and its components — architecture, advertising and publicity, computer software innovations, gaming.”
Create Gwinnett has approved its master plan, and it is accessible for all to read at creategwinnett.org
The comprehensive plan is designed to foster a thriving creative economy, cultivating opportunities for artists and cultural organizations while forging powerful partnerships that bridge the gap between the arts, local businesses and residents. The plan was developed in cooperation with what is now Create Gwinnett and nine municipalities as well as Gwinnett County Public Schools, Georgia Gwinnett College, four of the five Community Improvement Districts and Gwinnett County government.
One of the basics of this plan is the importance of cultural inclusion. The many cultures that make up Gwinnett County are rich in arts, heritage and stories. Arts and culture are proven economic drivers which create jobs, attract employers and improve the standard of living through creative placemaking.
The goal of the plan is to identify a unified vision for the county’s creative resources and outline a clear series of priorities, strategies and tactics to achieve the vision. The master plan is not a dry document. It is filled with the energy and creativity of the people who call Gwinnett home and all the riches of their own cultures that they brought with them.
To clarify the difference of the classical arts lexicon with this new master plan, 10 pillars are the foundation of the pslan. These are: The Creative Economy, Brand Experience, Job Creation, a Formalized Talent Pipeline, Architectural Design, Redevelopment, Engaging Public Space, Mental Health, Wellness, and Student Performance. Access to creative opportunity and learning are essential, according to Holmes.
“We need to formalize creative pipelines, encouraging and inspiring kids to stay in school,” he said.
“Consider a family of four: two parents and two kids. The schools provide athletic experiences where a child gifted in sports can participate and excel, perhaps even receiving academic opportunities. It is important that the child loving and being gifted in the arts has the same opportunities.”
Create Gwinnett is now working to hire an advocate coordinator to help promote artistically gifted creative students and make connections for grants.
“We seek grants that change lives,” Holmes said.
“Why are we waiting for creative people to come here for jobs when we can grow our own talent right here in Gwinnett?”
Editor’s Note: Special thanks to the Gwinnett Daily Post for allowing us to share this article with our audience. See the recap of the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 event held at Eagle Rock Studios in April. The event focused on the creative industries in the region and throughout Georgia.