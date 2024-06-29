Discover Dekalb Hosts Signature Series Spotlighting Entertainment Tourism at Electric Owl Studios

On June 28th, Discover Dekalb held their second Signature Series event at Electric Owl Studios. Over 400 attendees came together in support of the local creative economy.

With an aim to spotlight Entertainment Tourism, the slate of programming included welcoming remarks from Mayor Brian Mock (City of Chamblee). “If you want to see a happy mayor, bring in a film. Everything is busy. Because every local business is positively impacted.” He also noted the Dekalb Entertainment’s commitment to educating these small business to better serve the industry by understanding the niche and nuance.

“Across Dekalb, we have become a true power house in film and television,” according to newly elected DeKalb County CEO & Commissioner, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

Widely recognized Georgia based film producer, Craig Miller, had the honor of introducing, Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film Office, noting her significant role in the industry’s growth and economic impact. “She is the cornerstone of the industry here. She is the rock that holds this together.”

A panel of industry experts and stakeholders provided insight on the current state of film and tourism in Dekalb, including expert analysis from Dr. Rich Harrill, USC Research Professor in Tourism, “Tourism is still economic development… And now we are in the rise of the experience economy.” Dr. Harrill also emphasized that film tourism is the future of marketing.

Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment, Shelbia Jackson, Director of the Dekalb Entertainment Commission, and Dan Rosenfelt, Co-Founder of Electric Owl Studios all stressed the importance of mentorship and networking.

Katy Morecraft, Location Scout, talked about the importance of being open to opportunity and exploring career paths at an early age. “I think it’s really important to train our youth… the locations department is a large stepping stone for many producers and directors.”

Discover Dekalb’s ongoing Signature Event series will continue later this summer with an ongoing dedication to supporting entertainment tourism.

See pictures here.