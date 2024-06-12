Discover Dunwoody Spotlights Katy Morecraft As The Monthly Distinguished Production Associate for June

The film and television industry relies on many behind-the-scenes professionals who often go unrecognized. Discover Dunwoody is excited to highlight these individuals through our Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program. This initiative honors the dedication, hard work, and passion of those who help bring stories to life. For June, we are pleased to recognize Katy Morecraft, a talented professional whose journey exemplifies perseverance and skill.

Katy Morecraft began her career in 2015 in Louisiana, working as a seamstress on the TV show “Salem.” However, when tax credits were withdrawn from Louisiana, Katy decided to move to Atlanta, a growing hub for the industry. Her determination and relentless pursuit of opportunities led her to a pivotal role as a Set Production Assistant on “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.”

Katy’s dedication was clear from the start. She used her role as a Set PA to learn about various departments and discovered her passion for locations management. Her willingness to take on new challenges propelled her career forward. She soon worked on major projects like “Kevin Probably Saves The World” and “Greenleaf,” where she quickly rose through the ranks to become an Assistant Locations Manager and later a Key Assistant Locations Manager.

Katy’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented disruptions to the industry. Yet, Katy turned this challenge into an opportunity, taking on the role of Health and Safety Manager for “The Walking Dead.” Her efforts ensured the safety of the cast and crew during this critical time and kept productions running smoothly.

Following the completion of “The Walking Dead,” Katy continued to lend her expertise to other AMC productions, including “Fear The Walking Dead” and “Tales of The Walking Dead.” Her adaptability and resourcefulness were key to her success in these roles. Currently, Katy is thriving as a full-time Location Scout for the TV show “Will Trent.” Her ability to discover and secure unique filming locations has made her an invaluable asset to the production team. As she prepares for the upcoming season, Katy remains committed to her professional goals. She is passionate about educating the next generation on breaking into the industry and the hard work required to succeed.

Katy’s journey is a testament to perseverance, adaptability, and passion. Her story inspires aspiring professionals in the film and television industry, showing that with determination and hard work, it is possible to overcome obstacles and achieve success.

Discover Dunwoody’s Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program aims to highlight individuals like Katy Morecraft, whose contributions are vital to the success of the film and entertainment industry. We are proud to recognize Katy’s outstanding achievements and look forward to celebrating more behind-the-scenes heroes in the months to come. Stay tuned for more inspiring stories of dedication and excellence in the film and television industry. Congratulations, Katy Morecraft, on being our June honoree!

For more information about Discover Dunwoody and to nominate yourself or someone you know for the recognition program, please visit here.