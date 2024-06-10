Feature: A Match Made In Georgia

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Folio: Eddie Award-winning writer and editor

When streamlined county government and notable public services met the economic boon of the film industry just 10 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, a film-friendly union in Gwinnett County was forged.

Gwinnett, after all, is a catch that consists of Sandy Springs and Roswell, and is included in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). The area is home to 6.2-plus million residents, 14.1% of whom were born outside the country, according to Data USA.

Besides population size and diversity, the intentionality of Explore Gwinnett Tourism and Film is right near the top of the list of what attracts the film and entertainment industry there. What was originally the Gwinnett Film Office now has joined forces with—and draws on the strength of—Gwinnett County’s tourism arm, Explore Gwinnett Tourism and Film. This partnership helps grease the wheels for productions considering filming within the area’s 8.7 thousand square miles.

Inside these vast proportions rest major film studios like Eagle Rock Studios and two studios at OFS Studios—all nestled conveniently and accessibly in Norcross at the southern border of Gwinnett. They are the lensing locations of major films and series such as “Avengers: End Game,” “CREED III,” “Stranger Things,” “Wonder Years,” and countless others over the years.

For Lisa Anders, Executive Director of Explore Gwinnett Tourism and Film, the area’s combination of film-ready public services and the current $4.1 billion might of the film industry make Gwinnett the ideal breeding ground. Another major element of attraction Gwinnett holds is a strength it shares with the entire state, of course—one that when paired with the MSA’s individual characteristics and finer details makes the area irresistible: The Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act.

For productions that will incur a minimum of $500,000 in qualified costs and meet the requirements of a mandatory film tax credit audit, choosing Georgia is a no-brainer that offers up to 30% in tax incentives.

Like a fine designer gown that every other state would like to recreate and wear, Georgia has, in Gwinnett County, among the country’s finest ensemble—a mixture of tax enticement, vast natural beauty with variety in its locations, and click-of-a-button access to all film permits and related applications and regulations necessary to film.

And there are other draws, too. “We are the most affordable place to film in metro Atlanta,” Anders says. “At the county level, we don’t charge for film permits or to close roads. And we’re the only county that doesn’t put a substantial fee on these.”

Another perk filmmakers can expect in Gwinnett is that as the already-dynamic area becomes more popular as a hub for productions, Anders and her team don’t intend to raise rates.

Proximity, Proximity, Proximity

Proximity is one of Gwinnett’s many advantages, considering that film and television production facility Third Rail Studios—now part of the new Assembly Atlanta full-scale production studios and post-production complex—is just four miles away. “We’ve always been lucky for that proximity,” Anders says. “We anticipate a great deal of overflow from their productions coming into Gwinnett.”

At some point, Anders believes Assembly Atlanta may begin holding movie tours, resulting in yet another substantial economic boon for Gwinnett and the tourism facet of Explore Gwinnett Tourism and Film.

Always looking to help make the partnership of Gwinnett and film stronger for the future, Anders is intentional about continuing to make the area an easy place to do business. “In Atlanta, there are lots of cities and counties all with their own rules and regulations and interests in film. But we’ve communicated with our cities in Gwinnett and we have the buy-in.”

From the county commissioner to the chairwoman, the film and tourism office is making sure film is truly important at the gut level. “So, if we need filming in a certain Gwinnett building, for example, we have designated partners and contacts,” Anders says. “For roads that need closing—there were some 50 road closures related to film productions this past year—the contacts are in place in various departments of the county that can help, from Gwinnett County Transportation to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Our designated partners and contacts get familiar with and knowledgeable about film production and they engage with the crews. They enjoy it.”

While police officers are paid for their services, the process is simplified for film production, with one film production-experienced police officer scheduling all of the off-duty police officers needed. “Knowing we have people [at the county level]who are super experienced and who understand film production, and with whom we’ve developed entrusted relationships [makes a world of difference in how smoothly productions run in the area],” Anders says. “They know how to do it all from A-Z, coordination, communication, the whole process.”

Building the foundation

Workforce development for film and entertainment in Gwinnett is another vital and strong component of the film-county partnership. Take Fresh Films, a Gwinnett County teen filmmaking program for 13-19-year-old students interested in production, storytelling, editing and other skills. The program also offers training for students ages 18-26 of all experience levels that accelerates skills and helps build connections within the state’s film and television industry.

Re:imagine Atlanta is yet another workforce training program coming into the fold for 2024. Anders and her team also are working with film festivals to offer predominantly high school-level career exploration around the entertainment industry. “Gwinnett has a ton of diverse schools… many where kids won’t go to college, so our [workforce development partners]help share the opportunities out there. Kids can see what Fresh Films and the Georgia Film Academy and others are offering in terms of workforce development.”

As in any well-rounded family, film is one among many arts that make up the entertainment dynamic that’s drawing productions of all kinds to Gwinnett including esports competitions, music festivals, art shows, and more.

