Feature: Atlanta Music Favorite Vinyl Hosts Media Sensation The North Star Boys

Last night, Atlanta hosted social media sensation, The North Star Boys, at local music staple Vinyl.

The North Star Boys, born in 2021 by brothers Oliver and Sebastian Moy, were formed to fill the void of Asian-American representation in the media. As influencers, as well as musicians, the group connects with and pulls inspiration from their loyal fan base whose members are known as “stars.” They’re made up of 8 members: Sebastian Moy, Oliver Moy, Ryan Nguyen, Justin Phan, Darren Liang, Regie Macalino, Kane Ratan, and Manager Tyler Bray. The show in Atlanta was the most recent stop in their North American “CYDIA” tour that began earlier this month.

The North Star Boys boast an impressive social media presence with over 40 million followers total across all socials. Their YouTube channel has amassed more than 1 billion views, with an additional 1 billion views on TikTok collectively from their original content and music.

Photo Credit: Morgan Cohn