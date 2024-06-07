Feature: FilmColumbusGA Quarterly Meeting Highlights ﻿Local Filmmakers Grant

FilmColumbusGA, the official film office for Columbus, held its quarterly meeting Wednesday, June 5th at Studio Theatre inside RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses from Georgia and beyond and provide an opportunity to share information about activity in the region. (See photos below.)

Director Bill Wages and Producer Stratton Leopold of “The Neon Highway” were the featured speakers. The meeting also included comments from Danna Gibson of Columbus State University, Randy Davidson of Georgia Entertainment, Producer Alexander Kane and local activity updates from Joel Slocumb of the film office.

A major topic at the event was the announcement of a Local Filmmakers Grant, a program to encourage and develop the local workforce for film. The program will offer seven grants—five at $5,000 each, one at $10,000, and one in the amount of $15,000. The grant cycle will kick off at the beginning of September and filmmakers will have one year to complete their projects, with plans to showcase these works at a film festival in the Fall of 2025. More details of the initiative will be shared in the coming months and at the Annual Columbus/Georgia Entertainment Signature 100 event in September. Information will also be available on FilmColumbusGA.com on July 1st.

“This program is designed specifically to target the growing number of local filmmakers either already working in Columbus or who are looking to bring their film projects to fruition, but lack resources,” said Joel Slocumb.

Visit FilmColumbusGA.com for more information.