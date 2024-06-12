GACTE Panel: Trends in Education and Opportunities for Georgians in Film and Entertainment

The Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education (GACTE), the Georgia Department of Education, Explore Gwinnett and the Media Education Foundation of Georgia (MEFGA) presented an industry panel for high school Audio Video Technology and Film (AVTF) instructors from throughout the state of Georgia. The event was part of the Annual GACTE conference being held at Gas South Convention Center.

Lisa Anders of Explore Gwinnett moderated the panel that included

John Carter – UGA Instructor

Mandy McCowan – Trilith Institute

Greg Waddle – IATSE Local #479

Dan Rosenfelt – Electric Owl Studios

Randy Davidson – Georgia Entertainment

Highlights included:

Dan Rosenfelt: “The past year and a half has been fairly difficult; the potential negotiations have caused some slow down but Atlanta and Georgia remain the strongest in the nation. We have the infrastructure to meet the needs of the industry.”

Greg Waddle: “We’re now a global media center with opportunities for Georgians to have careers in the film and television industry. It’s important to prepare our communities for what the future holds and how content will be changing, downsizing in the market for traditional content.”

Mandy McCowan: “Tell your students to t ake their phone, and go make a movie. Just make it, a lot of greatness happens that way. That’s the way to get started to find the lane of interest… More creatives are coming from and originating in Georgia and more work coming to our backyard.”

John Carter: “If we are going to be sustainable, we need brokers here. We need to get show runners, money and distribution in Georgia. There is a window of opportunity in the industry in Georgia now, and we are so close to having it all.”

Randy Davidson: “There has never been a better time for students to have careers in the creative industries. Tours at places like Electric Owl and Trilith will broaden their minds to see the possibilities in film, music, gaming and all areas of job options in the state.”

Special thanks to Chris Gegen of MEFGA for his unwavering dedication to education in the creative and entertainment industries for young Georgians.