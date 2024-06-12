Games Week Georgia and DreamHack Atlanta Return October 1-6, 2024

Games Week Georgia returns to Atlanta this year October 1-6, 2024, to celebrate all aspects of the global video game and esports industry.

The annual week of events and activations, curated by Skillshot Media and Ghost Gaming, and delivered this year in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s InnovATL2024 initiative, will conclude with the three day gaming lifestyle festival DreamHack Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center from October 4-6.

“Gaming is quietly the largest segment of the $2 trillion global entertainment industry,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media. “Games Week Georgia celebrates the gaming and esports industry, bringing together gaming leaders and experts from around the world, and culminating in one of North America’s largest gaming festivals — DreamHack Atlanta.”

The current set of announced Games Week Georgia events include:

“DreamHack’s exponential growth in North America is a testament to not only the growth of the gaming industry, but the appetite of fans for in-person, community-driven experiences,” said Guy Bloomberg, Event Director, DreamHack Festivals – Americas, ESL FACEIT Group. “Following a record-setting DreamHack Dallas this year, our return to Atlanta alongside Games Week Georgia doubles down on making this moment a celebration of the state’s vibrant gaming landscape.”

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, digital entertainment is a $550 million industry in the state, responsible for more than 12,000 direct and indirect jobs. Events like DreamHack Atlanta not only fuel that industry, but draw over 40,000 guests, vendors, developers, celebrities, and more to the city across the weekend.

“Georgia is on the frontlines of innovation and growth and continues to engage groundbreaking industries like gaming, animation and esports that attract new career and development prospects for our state,” said Georgia Center of Innovation Senior Industry Engagement Manager Asante Bradford. “Events like Games Week Georgia put our state’s thriving creative ecosystem in the spotlight and show Georgia’s students that jobs of the future are here and within their reach.”

Grant Wainscott, Vice Chair of the Atlanta Esports Alliance added, “Georgia, and specifically metro Atlanta, has solidified its reputation as a global hub of creativity, talent, and influence. Games Week

Georgia as a part of InnovATL2024 allows us to demonstrate how gaming drives both innovation and workforce development to feed our overall tech ecosystem.”

As one important element of workforce development and diversifying the gaming industry, Games Week Georgia will host five women from the BroadcastHER Academy Fellowship for Women in Esports and Gaming via an all-expense paid trip to Atlanta, experiential learning and mentoring from Skillshot Media, Ghost Gaming, and other partners of the 1,000 Dreams Fund initiative.

Further information and tickets for all events above are now available at https://www.gamesweekgeorgia.com/