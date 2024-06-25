Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Cardellia Hunter, Director at the City of Atlanta

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Director of Film and Entertainment for the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office is a big title that industry veteran Cardellia Hunter fills to capacity. An Atlanta resident who relocated from Los Angeles, her background includes experience in music, television, and film.

Hunter’s ability to act as a liaison between municipalities, civic stakeholders, film studios, and location scouts – as well as managing annual operating budgets – is possibly one of her biggest assets in her role for the Mayor’s office. Privy to both the players and the protocol, she is known for being able to smoothly transition film and entertainment projects from inception through bureaucracy and to completion. Some of those projects include Black Panther, the Fast & Furious franchise, Avengers: Infinity War, and Baby Driver.

Of her far-reaching entertainment focus, Hunter notes, “Whether [creatives]are releasing an album, showcasing their independent film, or hosting creative networking opportunities, when we show up for each other it gives a sense of pride to the individual that they are a part of ‘Atlanta Influences Everything.’”

One of Hunter’s favorite entertainment industry passion projects was the launch of the Set South Production Assistant Training Program, an initiative that serves black and brown underemployed and unemployed City of Atlanta residents with soft and hard skills training in the film industry.

“Preparing them for a career in the film industry has brought great pride, knowing that I am a contributor to the kickoff of the success of their careers,” she says. “What’s even better is going out on various sets and seeing the students that went through the program thriving on major productions.”

In 2022, Hunter launched a podcast, IDoFilm with Cardellia Hunter, that highlights the behind-the-scenes experiences of top creatives paving the way in film, TV, and entertainment. Guests on the podcast have included actress/director Terri J. Vaughn (The Steve Harvey Show, Friday, and Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns); director Christian Nolan Jones (award-winning short film Glitter Ain’t Gold and an episode of Issa Rae’s Rap Sh*t); and actress, producer, showrunner, and award-winning writer Kaye Singleton (Tyler Perry’s The Oval, Saints & Sinners, and Sistas).

Hunter also launched a companion program to her podcast in 2023, the IDoFilm Foundation, which provides workshop development to help people break into the film industry.

When asked about her biggest inspiration today, the 15-year entertainment industry veteran keeps it real. “My family has been my greatest influence on where I am today. Their support has been immeasurable, with the outpouring of love and encouragement on my journey. My biggest cheerleaders are my daughter, Brittnee, and my husband Gerald.”

