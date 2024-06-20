Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Michael Akins, Business Agent at IATSE Local 479

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Born, raised and educated in Oklahoma, Mike Akins has served as the business agent for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 479 for the past 20 years in Georgia. His life experiences up to serving IATSE cemented his commitment to the film industry. After serving in the U.S. Navy in the 1970s, he worked as a key grip, dolly grip and in other film industry roles in Georgia in the ‘80s.

Akins was also instrumental in the implementation of Georgia’s initial state film tax credit legislation in 2005, followed by enhanced legislation in 2008.

“I believe that our film tax credit incentive is what makes the entertainment industry in our state special, because it creates unlimited opportunities for Georgia residents to build a career and support their families without having to leave their hometown,” he says.

Over the years, Akins also served on the Governor’s Advisory Boards for three governors – Sonny Perdue, Nathan Deal, and Brian Kemp. Today, he’s a board member of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, part of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

“Throughout the years since the incentive was passed, I have enjoyed the continued collaboration with our state government, especially in the last six years working with Governor Kemp, who has been a great supporter of the entertainment industry and has shown his desire to make sure it continues to thrive,” Akins says.

He credits a number of mentors who’ve helped him create the most impact as IATSE’s business agent, a role he holds to this day. “So many individuals have mentored me throughout my career. The late Speaker Ralston and Demetrius Mazacoufa provided guidance and support at every turn when collaborating with our state government. IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb has a true passion for unionism, and his expert leadership inspires me daily to work hard for my members.”

In addition to allowing him to serve the industry he loves, Akins finds that Georgia has impacted his life in other immeasurable ways. “Because of the diversity of Georgia’s regions, I was able to provide the rural lifestyle my family preferred while still being close enough to the city to find work.”

Of life overall in the Peach State, Akins says, “I’ve been blessed to be able to both watch and contribute to our state’s growth in entertainment, putting us on the map and making the Peach State a sought-after destination to both live and work.”

He adds, “I love how we take care of people and how we are always looking ahead to bigger and better things.”

Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal