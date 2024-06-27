Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Michael Uribe, Vice President of Athena Studios

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Michael Uribe brings film experience from all over the world to the Peach State. After working in the production industry for more than 20 years, domestically and internationally, he came to Georgia in 2018 to set up his home base and business.

A first-generation American of Colombian parents, Michael graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts Film & TV program before traveling around the world in his career. He spent 12 years in Los Angeles working on numerous productions and eventually landed at Paramount Studios in Production Services and Operations, servicing some of the most well-known films and TV shows in operation there.

When he first moved to Georgia about six years ago, he ran production operations and creative IP development for several companies. Then, in 2023, Athena Studios’ Joel Harber gave Uribe the chance to combine his experience with the allure of an all new, purpose-built production facility in Athens, Georgia.

Currently vice president of Athena Studios, Uribe says Georgia has an allure like no other place. “Georgia’s creative and entertainment industry is special in its commitment to nurture home-grown talent,” he finds.

“Respected institutions like the University of Georgia undergraduate and MFA programs and Georgia Film Academy, the studio facilities and vendors in the state, and area high schools all work to prepare the next generation of creative entertainment individuals that will contribute to this vital aspect of the state’s economy — with a combination of education and experience-driven opportunity,” Uribe says. “It is a hopeful, unified force that harnesses the potential and power of its people to grow this globally recognized entertainment business hub.”

While Uribe notes that Georgia delivers world-class facilities, equipment, talent, and crew, he notes that the state also infuses special intangibles into the global entertainment economy.

“It’s impossible to talk about the Peach State’s role … without mentioning its hope, vigor and love. [And we’re] confident. We can create, produce, and deliver content that is viewed around the world.”

As far as the experience and vigor that Uribe brings to Georgia, he says he’s fortunate to count Robert A. Boyd II, current COO at Tyler Perry Studios, and Mark Dosso Del, now retired, as mentors during his time at Paramount Studios. Boyd’s management and executive experience and Dosso Del’s deep history and relationships with crews in Los Angeles and at Paramount Studios were invaluable to his professional growth.

“[These mentors] took time to share what I consider the most priceless of gifts: knowledge that only comes from having your boots on the ground and working your way up. I admire and respect them deeply.”

As far as his future in Georgia and the creative economy overall are concerned, Uribe says, “We will write our own future and continue to show the world that Georgia is the place to do business.”

