Georgia Recognized for New Business Investment, Job Creation

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced Georgia was awarded a Gold Shovel by economic development business publication Area Development for achieving significant success in attracting new business investment and job creation in 2023.

“We could not create the thousands of jobs we have all across Georgia without the work of our economic development teams in all four corners of the state,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Their efforts have helped Georgia land record-breaking investments and hundreds of thousands of jobs for our communities. Their commitment to letting the market work and meeting with innovative companies, coupled with our pro-business approach, unmatched workforce, and world-renowned logistics, help to keep our state No. 1 for business, and this Gold Shovel award is well earned.”

Area Development’s annual Gold and Silver Shovel Awards give recognition to state economic development agencies that demonstrate excellence in creating a business-friendly environment, fostering innovation, and implementing strategies that have successfully attracted high-quality investment projects. All states were invited to submit information to Area Development on major groundbreakings, investments, and business expansions occurring in 2023.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the outstanding achievements of these states in fostering economic growth and creating jobs,” said Andy Greiner, Editor of Area Development Magazine. “The Gold and Silver Shovel Awards highlight the exceptional efforts of state economic development teams and their unwavering commitment to building strong, vibrant economies.”

“Georgia stands out for our diversity of industries that are leading the way to success – advanced manufacturing, aerospace, e-mobility, life sciences, and fintech, to name a few that were instrumental in achieving a Shovel Award again this year,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As we reflect on back-to-back record-breaking years, we are looking forward to the wave of milestones we can celebrate with the partners who make these opportunities possible. Congratulations to Governor Kemp, our legislature, our state economic development team, and all of our partners across the state whose dedication and support continue to sow opportunities our communities will reap for decades to come.”