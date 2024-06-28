Help RE:IMAGINE win $100,000 from GAS South’s Be a Fuel for Good

RE: IMAGINE is one of just six non-profit organizations selected as a finalist of Gas South’s Be a Fuel for Good competition.

Each Year, Gas South gives back 5% of profits to help support children in need. As an education and workforce organization making a difference in the lives of hundreds of underrepresented youth, RE:IMAGINE applied for Gas South’s Impact Investment grant and a committee selected them as one of the top organizations.

Now RE:IMAGINE needs your help with your vote. Voting is easy (one-click) and is open until Sunday, June 30th but get your vote for RE:IMAGINE in today.

Invest in their storytellers so they can continue to offer premiere education and workforce development programming for creatives across the state.