Holiday Film Takes Center Stage In Cartersville

Filming took center stage in the heart of Cartersville recently. A movie production with the working title “Branching Out” set up shop at various downtown areas, such as the ‘Tis the Season store.

“The opportunity for filming in downtown Cartersville came through our team at Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism, led by Steven Schumacher,” said Logan Bagley, public relations and communications manager for the city of Cartersville. “As a designated Georgia Camera Ready location, Cartersville’s historic charm and diverse settings make it an ideal film destination.

“This Christmas-themed movie will be shot primarily at the ‘Tis the Season shop on Main Street and Friendship Plaza, which will be transformed into a festive holiday setting. A small portion of the filming will also occur at our public safety headquarters and other spots in the downtown area.”

To continue reading, visit The Daily Tribune News.