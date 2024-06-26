IATSE, AMPTP Jointly Announce Tentative Agreement for Hollywood Basic Agreement and Videotape Agreement

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) announced a tentative agreement on all issues for the Hollywood Basic Agreement and Videotape Agreement negotiations.

The tentative agreement is now pending ratification by the unions’ membership. Members and signatories will have the opportunity to review the agreement in the form of a Detailed Summary 2-3 days following this announcement, as well as a Memorandum of Agreement (M.O.A.) an estimated 2 weeks following this announcement.

The parties now look forward to closing negotiations for the Area Standards Agreement.

Click here to read the 13 IATSE West Coast Studios’ Joint Letter Announcing the Tentative Agreement for the Basic Agreement.