James Franco and Tommy Lee Jones looking to Columbus for next film

As Deadline reported last month, James Franco and Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones are leading the action thriller The Razor’s Edge from producer Corey Large and filmmaker Demian Lichtenstein. This week at the quarterly Columbus Film Office meeting, Co-producer Alexander Kane said the film will be shooting in Columbus, Georgia. (recap of the meeting.)

Kane told the Ledger Enquirer that the movie originally was planned to be filmed in Vancouver and set in New Jersey. However, he and partner Mike Donovan of Workhorse Cinema worked to lure the film to the Peach State.

“We’re always excited to learn when new productions choose Columbus,” VisitColumbusGa and Columbus Film Office president and CEO Peter Bowden told the Ledger-Enqurier in an email. “And once the pre-production begins from scouting, permits, location selection, etc., our involvement surges in order to provide a one-stop-shop experience for the producers. And as we learned in the quarterly film meeting, we hope to connect students in the Georgia Film Academy program at Columbus State University with this project for their internship and hands-on experience. It was also good to hear that there may be two other films immediately following this one.”

Deadline reported that Red Sea Media handled international sales and presented the film for buyers at the Marche du Film in Cannes.

See more at the Ledger Enquirer.