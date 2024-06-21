Lionel Messi and Argentina Electrify Atlanta In Victorious Copa América Opener

They descended on Mercedes-Benz Stadium on foot, on bicycles, on scooters, by car and by train. They came from every point on the compass, and almost all of them wore the white and sky blue of La Albiceleste. They were the disciples of the church of Messi, and on Thursday night, their high priest rewarded them.

Lionel Messi and Argentina began their defense of their 2021 Copa América title Thursday with a tricky but ultimately inevitable 2-0 victory over Canada. The vibe throughout the stadium was far more South America, much less Southeastern Conference, giving American fans an up-close look at the kind of passion that drives soccer fans on continents beyond this one.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted a Super Bowl, several Beyoncé and Rolling Stones concerts, a college football national championship and an MLS title game. It’s the regular first-week-in-December home for the SEC championship, and it’s seen some of the mightiest American teams of the last half-decade — the Alabama Crimson Tide, the New England Patriots, the Georgia Bulldogs — win crucial, legacy-defining games here. But it’s never seen anything quite like the South American explosion that radiated throughout the massive arena Thursday night.

