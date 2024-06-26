Meptik Studio Pro Designed to Simplify Virtual Production

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Meptik, an Atlanta-based media production company that specializes in virtual production, announces its latest scalable offering: Meptik Studio Pro. The pre-configured, turnkey virtual production studio is designed to enhance creative storytelling by fast-tracking setup and installation — getting LED Volumes up and running in minimal time.

Designed to be user-friendly, Meptik Studio Pro is for seasoned professionals and those just starting out, and is available in four pre-configured solutions to accommodate varying production needs: Small Studio, Medium Studio, Large Studio, and XR Studio.

Meptik Studio Pro is powered by the Emmy Award-winning Disguise platform, which allows creatives and technologists to visualize, collaborate, and control virtual production workflows. Meptik Studio Pro also includes ROE brand high-performance LED, as well as top-tier training and ongoing technical support.

Meptik representatives say this about the addition of Meptik Studio Pro to their virtual production lineup: “Our scalable, tiered LED solutions ensure that you’ll have the ideal setup for your production needs, whether it’s an intimate shoot or a major production.”