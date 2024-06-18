MomoCon 2024 Breaks Attendance Records, Hosts Suda51, Unites Multiple Fandoms

MomoCon 2024

, the largest celebration of gaming and anime in the Southeast United States, broke its yearly attendance records, attracting a crowd of more than 55,800 pop culture fans at the Georgia World Congress Center from Friday, May 24, to Monday, May 27, 2024.

This year’s keynote speaker was none other than Goichi “Suda51” Suda, renowned director, writer, and game designer of the No More Heroes series, Shadows of the Damned, and killer7, among many other beloved projects. Suda51 cryptically teased an unannounced project and revealed new cosmetic skins for the upcoming Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, delighting attendees.

MomoCon’s extensive, ultra-competitive tournaments returned as an annual highlight. This year, all three major multiplayer Nintendo franchises—Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate—were represented, alongside popular fighting games such as Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6. See the full list of winners on the official MomoCon 2024 Start.gg page, with Smash Ultimate VODs available on VGBootCamp.

Nearly every fandom was represented at MomoCon in this year’s guest list. From Disney legends Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid, Enchanted, Toy Story 3) and Scott Weinger (Aladdin, Hercules, Full House) to Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano and gaming and anime voice actor Beau Billingslea (Red Redemption II, Tekken 8, Naruto), guests could connect with the minds and voices behind their favorite media.

“As always, attending MomoCon is like being at an amusement park. There is so much magic happening all around us during the weekend,” said Co-Founder Jess Merriman, “Thank you to every staff member, volunteer, guest, contractor, and attendee. We could not do this without you!”

MomoCon 2025 will return to the Georgia World Congress Center from Thursday, May 22, through Sunday, May 25, 2025. For more information, check out the official MomoCon site and follow MomoCon on Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, Discord, and Instagram for event updates.