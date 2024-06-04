Negotiation Update: IATSE, AMPTP Conclude Scheduled Talks on Area Standards Agreement

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) concluded the second of two scheduled weeks of Area Standards Agreement (ASA) negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Saturday.

International President Matthew D. Loeb stated, “I want to thank the ASA Negotiating Committee for their thorough work to prepare for these negotiations. Their contribution helped ensure we have the momentum we need at the table. I’m hopeful that we will soon reach a tentative agreement that members will want to ratify.”

The parties have agreed to schedule additional dates for the ASA Negotiations — which covers 23 local unions and around 20,000 film and tv workers across the U.S. excluding Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Chicago — later in June.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Basic Agreement Negotiations are set to restart on June 3 and run to June 5th.