Paramount and Skydance agree to terms of a merger deal

Paramount and Skydance have agreed to terms of a merger, CNBC’s David Faber reported Monday. A deal could be announced in the coming days, he said.

A Paramount special committee and the buying consortium — David Ellison’s Skydance, backed by private equity firms RedBird Capital and KKR — agreed to the terms. The deal is awaiting signoff from Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, who owns National Amusements, which owns 77% of class A Paramount shares, Faber said Monday.

The agreement terms come after weeks of discussion and a recent competing offer from Apollo Global Management and Sony Pictures.