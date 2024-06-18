PDX Video Production Expands into Atlanta to Elevate Filmmaking Capabilities, Bringing Their Panther Camera Cars

PDX Video Production, a leader in innovative film, content and creative media production, is excited to announce its expansion into Atlanta, Georgia. This strategic move will enhance our ability to film, create, and produce high-quality content, leveraging the talents of our experienced team and the creative technology of our Panther Camera Cars. With this expansion, we aim to bring our creative expertise, producing and filmmaking capabilities to join films, shoots, crews and brands in creating compelling content!

“We always retain the possibility of non-standard vision of each frame and bring a new creative idea to each project,” said Oleg, Founder of Panther Camera Car. “With over a decade in the film industry, we are excited to expand our capabilities, creative techniques, and producing expertise into a new city, exploring new brands, opportunities, and partnerships.” PDX Video Production Partner/Producer, Natalya.

PDX Video Production is a premier film production company known for its innovative filmmaking approach. With a growing team of industry professionals and cutting-edge equipment, we specialize in creating visually stunning and emotionally compelling content across films, TV series, commercials, and award-winning digital media content. We constantly push creative boundaries, using unique techniques like our camera cars and innovative set designs to surpass expectations in every partnership.

Panther Camera Cars are a game-changer in our filmmaking. This technology, combined with our talented crew, will enable us to continue to bring our creative expertise in creating dynamic, high quality shots to any project we’re a part of in unique and creative ways.

Event Details:

What: Panther Camera Car Interactive Demo and Meet Up

When: Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 1:00 PM

Where: Enon Ranch, 3502 Enon Road, South Fulton, GA 30349

RSVP: Sign up to attend

Event Highlights: