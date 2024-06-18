Recap with Reel & Photos: Georgia Unscripted: Covington at Cinelease Studios-Three Ring Studios

Georgia Entertainment, in partnership with Cinelease Studios-Three Ring, Newton Chamber and Discover Covington hosted the first Georgia Unscripted roadshow of 2024 in Covington. The event gathered hundreds of local business owners, entertainment executives, and creatives along with government officials to learn more about the Creative Economy in the region. (Pictures and reel below.)

The Georgia Unscripted event series was crafted with the aim of uniting local elected officials, economic development leaders, and professionals from the creative industries. Beyond fostering networking opportunities, participants gain insights from experts on workforce development trends and educational initiatives.

Representative Rhonda Taylor and Representative Tim Fleming shared opening remarks and celebrated the progress of the creative industries in their respective districts while noting the impact of the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act, commonly referred to as the ‘Film Tax Credit.’ Each of the legislators that attended the event were honored and recognized along with other distinguished guests including Sebastian Barron of Governor Kemp’s office, Tim Minard of Minard Enterprises and Georgia’s Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year, Gannon Murphy of Cinelease and Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition’s chair, and others.

“This region is deep in history and a shining example of the impact film production can have on a local community,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “We are so honored that local and statewide partners joined us to make this a special night. From the venue, lighting, AV, catering – Georgia companies put on a show!”

Craig Dominey, Manager of Camera Ready Georgia, acknowledged the efforts of all 159 counties, stressing the importance of rural efforts to embrace the creative industries. Film commissioners and camera ready liaisons from around Georgia were also in attendance and recognized including leaders from Fulton Films, Film Columbus GA, Film Augusta, Film Macon, Rome International Film Festival, Athens Film Festival, Dekalb Entertainment Commission, South Georgia Film Office, Savannah Regional Film Commission and others.

The red carpet was rolled out to welcome and honor the Most Influential 200 of Georgia’s Creative Industries, many of whom were in attendance as the evening also served as a celebration of the release of the recent edition of Georgia Entertainment’s Creative Economy Journal (digital version available here).

In an effort to spotlight local businesses, guests had a taste of Covington served by KMB Catering, and local hot spot Bread & Butter Bakery.

The 2024 Georgia Unscripted/Georgia Entertainment 100 events are presented by leading companies including Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Fulton Films, RDH Partners, and Yancey Entertainment. The communities for this year’s roadshow are Albany, Columbus, Covington, Dalton and Macon.

Companies supporting the combined event include the City of Covington, Newton County Chamber of Commerce, Cinelease Studios, United Site Services, Athens Film Festival, All Access Staging, Classic Tents, Discover Dekalb, ProTravel International, Lightscape, Trilith Institute, GSB Architects, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, Georgia Matters, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Ghost Gaming, Reel Supplies, Revolution Entertainment Services, PC&E Atlanta, Level 77 Music, and Skillshot.

Other organizations promoting and partnering with the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia, Georgia Film Academy, Motion Picture Association, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, Georgia State University, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

To support the event or receive further information, please contact us here.

Photo Credit: Rosa Waite & Crizz Quinn