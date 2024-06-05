RE:IMAGINE: Record-Breaking Dreamfest Fundraiser Achieves Highest Donations to Date, Recognized by City of Atlanta Proclamation

RE:IMAGINE has been instrumental in shaping the lives of young, emerging creatives and fostering original stories and content from Georgia. At its annual fundraising gala, Dreamfest, which achieved record-breaking donations while celebrating a decade of impact, RE:IMAGINE was honored by the City of Atlanta for its remarkable journey.

In recognition of RE:IMAGINE’s significant contributions to the community, the City of Atlanta presented the organization with a proclamation during the gala. This honor underscores RE:IMAGINE’s vital role in shaping young creatives’ lives entering the entertainment and media industry.

“The Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife was elated to honor and celebrate RE:IMAGINE on ten years of commitment to the youth of Atlanta. We look forward to elevating this partnership through the continued support of harmonized creativity, elevating the community, and amplifying positive impact through our youth,” remarked Cardellia Hunter, Director of the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife.

RE:IMAGINE has been instrumental in transforming the lives of Georgia’s young people with a steadfast commitment to education and workforce development. Through innovative training programs, collaborative initiatives with brands and industry leaders, and platforms for showcasing creative potential, RE:IMAGINE stands at the forefront of nurturing talent and driving positive change in the community, empowering tomorrow’s top-quality, diverse storytellers.

RE:IMAGINE’s annual gala brought together supporters, donors, and community leaders to commemorate a decade of dedication to youth development and artistic innovation. The record-breaking donations received at the event will further support RE:IMAGINE’s mission to nurture and showcase the talents of Georgia’s young creatives.

