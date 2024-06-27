Renee Montgomery Foundation and Atlanta Dream Launch REMIX Competition

What’s up, future music legends!?! The Renee Montgomery Foundation, Atlanta Dream, Storyform, and Future Roots are bringing you a chance to show off your skills with a remix competition tied to the soundtrack of the new documentary, “Renee Montgomery: A Radical Act.” We’re looking for the new voices in the Atlanta scene, the young creators under 18 to add their own twist to Renee’s story.

Renee Montgomery, the all-around game-changer, is giving back to the community once again. This time, it’s all about music, creativity, and empowering the next generation. We want to hear your remixes of tracks from the documentary’s original score.

Competition Categories:

8 to 12 Years

12 to 15 Years

15 to 18 Years

The best remixes in each age group will get major shine on the official soundtrack, hitting platforms like MixCloud, SoundCloud, and all over social media as well as tons of Renee Montgomery swag and offerings from the Atlanta Dream. This is your chance to get heard and show the world what you’ve got.

How to Enter:

Open to anyone under 18 (still needs to have their 18th birthday by the submission deadline).

Submit your remixes by August 15.

Bring your A-game and make sure your remix is original and fire.

What’s Up for Grabs:

Your remix published to all streaming platforms as part of the official “Renee Montgomery: A Radical Act” soundtrack.

Shoutouts and promotions on MixCloud, SoundCloud, Instagram, and other social media.

Exclusive Renee Montgomery swag and mad respect.

Renee Montgomery says, “I can’t wait to hear the beats the young artists come up with. Music and sports have always shaped the culture and I’m hype to bring these communities together to see the creativity of that intersection.”

Future Roots Inc. is all about lifting creative voices and making a positive impact nationally and internationally. This competition is a perfect fit, giving young Atlanta-based musicians a platform to shine and be part of something special.

Ready to make some magic? For all the details on how to enter and get your hands on the tracks, click here.