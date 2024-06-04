REVOLT announces new ownership: Its employees

REVOLT’s new ownership structure provides employees an equity stake as the company, while remaining Black-owned and operated, continues its mission to become the largest media company powered by creators and fueled by culture.

In a historic announcement today (June 4), the leading Black-owned multi-platform media company and home for creators shaping Hip Hop and youth culture globally, revealed its newly projected largest shareholder group: current employees. As the company continues to pioneer a new era of entertainment that empowers creators and establishes a new media model, this transformative structure ensures that the employees who are driving the company’s growth also have the opportunity to benefit from its success. The allocation of equity participation will be rolled out over the next few months. We’re working diligently to ensure a smooth and fair distribution process.

Aligned with REVOLT’s mission of changing the narrative of Black culture globally, this unprecedented move sets a new industry standard that will provide equity participation opportunities for current and future employees — many of whom come from groups that have been historically disenfranchised from such opportunities.

“We are stepping into the most revolutionary chapter yet for REVOLT. When I joined in 2020, I quickly realized two things: Our mission is bigger than any individual, and we are the largest engine for transformative change that just so happens to be a media company,” CEO Detavio Samuels said. “Over the past four years, this engine has created countless opportunities to build wealth for our community and empower creators and entrepreneurs globally, which includes our reinvestment of $50 million annually into the Black community, funding Black entrepreneurs with no exchange of equity, and ensuring creators have upside participation in the content IP we co-create.”

He continued: “Today, we are most proud of the transformation that our teams will experience as they shift from being employees to owners of the business they are helping to build. Black culture is global culture, and REVOLT’s superpower is being the home for creators that move culture globally, allowing us to build the most powerful storytelling engine for Black voices. We succeed because we have a dedicated team who has been committed to advancing our purpose, our community, and our culture every single day. Without question, they deserve participation in our growth – and I could not be more honored to continue on this journey with them, leveraging our collective strength, pushing boundaries, and achieving new heights together.”

With the transition to a model where employees will have equity participation, REVOLT is leading an approach that promotes an opportunity to build wealth for typically underrepresented communities and creating opportunities for advancement.

Shares held by the company’s former chair, Sean “Diddy” Combs, have been fully redeemed and retired.