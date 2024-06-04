SCAD Celebrates Graduates – Moves 2024 Ceremony to ATL Campus

The Savannah College of Art and Design was thrilled to celebrate the SCAD Atlanta 2024 graduates on Sunday, June 2nd. Due to the multiple large water main breaks affecting downtown Atlanta, the commencement ceremony , originally set to take place at Georgia World Congress Center, was moved to the university’s new state-of-the-art SCADshow theater, located at 1470 Spring St. NW.

As planned, SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace conferred degrees for the graduates, and award-winning actor Rob Lowe provided the official commencement address during an afternoon ceremony. All of the 2024 graduates had the opportunity to participate in a Presentation of Degree ceremony and receive their diplomas on the SCADshow main stage in front of friends and family. The university was proud to honor the over 3700 talented graduates in Savannah and Atlanta this past weekend, and celebrate their prestigious accomplishments as they launch into their professional careers.