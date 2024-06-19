Seed & Spark To Host Event For Project From Georgia Filmmakers

You’re invited to an event on June 25th for the impact campaign of feature documentary film RATIFY. The Equal Rights amendment satisfied every condition of Article 5 of the constitution as of four years ago and still has not been published into the constitution.

At this event you’ll hear from leaders in politics, entertainment and social movements on how you can get activated on Equal Rights.

Speakers include Deborah Riley Draper (Co-Director, RATIFY), Her Term (A grassroots political action committee), Julie Ann Crommet (Founder & CEO, Collective Moxie), and Jezlan Moyet (President, Georgia Entertainment.

Get tickets here.

All proceeds from the event will support the film’s impact campaign.

Special Promo code for FIG Members to ensure an accessible event for all: FIG MEMBER

About RATIFY:

For the last eight years, Atlanta-based filmmakers Deborah Riley Draper, Sabaah Folayan and Emily Best have been working on a feature documentary about the Equal Rights Amendment called RATIFY. It’s about the 100-year struggle for constitutional gender equality, and it’s an inspiring story of a multi-racial, multi-generational, bi-partisan effort to make Virginia the 38th and final state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. It’s also a story of how bureaucracy is used to stifle progress, and it takes a close look at the incredible perseverance of women – specifically, the Black women who have finally taken their rightful place at the front of the movement for gender equality.