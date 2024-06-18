Sonesta to Team Up With Rolling Stone for ‘Musicians on Musicians’ Satellite Events

ROLLING STONE IS teaming up with world-renowned hotel giant Sonesta International Hotels to host a multi-city Musicians on Musicians satellite event series, providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience for guests and Sonesta Travel Pass members. Taking place in Chicago and Miami, each exclusive event will feature an exciting artist pairing to lead a night of conversation and music at select Sonesta locations. The first event in July will see local legends Common and Noname share the stage in downtown Chicago at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, followed by Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach this fall.

Musicians on Musicians is a Rolling Stone print, digital and video franchise that pairs artists across genres to share their experience of the creative process, life and more.

