South Fulton Arts announces summer-fall partner events schedule

South Fulton Arts (SFA) today announced the organization’s roster of summer-fall events in conjunction with several CREATE partners as well as SFA signature programming including CONNECT, A Play Reading Series and EXCHANGE, An Information Forum.

Events and experiences through the summer and fall will feature live theater and music performances, two festivals, as well as art exhibits and workshops. All events will take place at a mix of participating partner venues including Hapeville Depot Museum, Academy Theatre, Onward Theatre, Southwest Arts Center and the PDF Cultural Center.

“Our South Fulton Arts partners offer an abundance of options for anyone seeking memorable and meaningful arts experiences, and a ticket model that allows patrons to pay what they want,” said Jennifer Bauer-Lyons, executive director of South Fulton Arts.

About South Fulton Arts

Serving the community for 20 years, South Fulton Arts (formerly South Fulton Institute) generates and fosters strategic partnerships to increase access to high-quality, free arts programming for South Fulton County and Metro Atlanta residents and communities. Through successful partnerships — such as with artists, teaching artists, schools and other nonprofits — South Fulton Arts (SFA) collaborates, connects, and provides seed funding to bring artist-inspired projects to life. South Fulton County includes the communities of South Atlanta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, City of South Fulton, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Palmetto, and Union City.

In addition to its programming, SFA produces the monthly podcast, “Spark,” and its bi-annual magazine, Arts United. Last year SFA partnered with 90 artists and organizations to bring 220 engagements to more than 19,000 audience members across 18 venues. SFA is funded in part by: Fulton County Arts and Culture; National Endowment for the Arts; City of Atlanta; Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta; Georgia Council for the Arts; Publix Super Markets Charities; The Zeist Foundation; The Atlanta Foundation, Waffle House Foundation and GreyStone Power Foundation. For information visit SouthFultonInstitute.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SFA FREE AND TICKETED EVENTS

* denotes presented as part of South Fulton Arts Courageous Conversations programming

^ denotes presented as part of South Fulton Arts CREATE programming

JUNE 1 – JULY 29

Union City Gathering Place Youth Summer Workshops^

Union City Gathering Place | 6280 Bryant St. | Union City, Ga.

Visual arts and theater offering including courses led by visual and theater educators for grades K-12, organized as part of the Union City Gathering Place Summer Camp.

More info: 770-892-6288 or www.unioncityga.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/facility-rentals

JUNE 14 – JUNE 30

Fervid Camaraderie Exhibition by Kiara Gilbert (they/them)

Hapeville Depot | 620 South Central Ave. | Hapeville, Ga.

Gilbert’s exhibit highlights the power of the queer community in South Fulton through an art show that features original, hand printed pieces that reflect the strength of the local queer scene. They strive to incorporate black LGBTQIA+ history from the area, such as queer changemakers and nightlife. One of the most important aspects of the project is to create affordable works so that people of all backgrounds may own some of the work from the show, not just be featured in it. Presented in partnership with South Fulton Arts and Hapeville Depot Museum.

More info: 404-669-2175 or https://bit.ly/SFAKiaraGilbert

Free Tickets: https://bit.ly/SFAKiaraGilbert

JULY 12 | 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic Poetry Slam

ArtsXchange | 2148 Newnan St. | Hapeville, Ga.

Hosted by ArtsXchange, spoken word fans will enjoy this July open mic night of slam poetry featuring a $100 cash prize awarded to one of 12 registered poet participants.

Tickets ($10): ArtsXchange.org/literary-program

JULY 13 | 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday Writers Workshop with Theresa Davis

ArtsXchange | 2148 Newnan St. | Hapeville, Ga.

Aspiring or veteran writers are invited to join this monthly gathering of wordsmiths and creative minds hosted by dynamic poet and 2011 Poetry Slam Champion Theresa Davis with guest authors and creators. The workshop promises an inspiring journey into the art of writing.

Tickets ($10): ArtsXchange.org/literary-program

AUGUST 2 – SEPTEMBER 8

Atlanta Quilt Festival^

Southwest Arts Center | 915 New Hope Rd. | South Fulton, Ga.

This year’s festival will include a juried exhibit and special exhibits featuring over 100 quilts on view. The event enjoys a large, loyal following of quilt lovers who look forward to the exhibit each year. One of the exhibits in 2024 will be Part Three of the John Lewis trilogy which will focus on what needs to be done to continue the “good trouble” work of Congressman John Lewis.

More Info: 404-444-3231 or https://bit.ly/SFAAtlantaQuiltFestival

Free Tickets: www.AtlantaQuiltFestival.com

AUGUST 10 | 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday Writers Workshop with Theresa Davis

ArtsXchange | 2148 Newnan St. | Hapeville, Ga.

Aspiring or veteran writers are invited to join this monthly gathering of wordsmiths and creative minds hosted by dynamic poet and 2011 Poetry Slam Champion Theresa Davis with guest authors and creators. The workshop promises an inspiring journey into the art of writing.

Tickets ($10): ArtsXchange.org/literary-program

AUGUST 31

PDF Cultural Center presents African American Artist Showcase^

This African American Project written by an Atlanta native and professional artist Michelle P. Benjamin will be a showcase divided into four acts: Dignity, Despair, Determination and Destiny. The impact of this project is to not only enhance cultural awareness of African American history, but to restore a spirit of excellence and pride within our African American communities. The showcase will be presented utilizing all forms of artistic expression, such as theater, dance, music, creative writing and visual arts.

More info: 770-410-8340 or PDFCulturalCenter.org

Free Tickets: PDFCulturalCenter.org

SEPTEMBER 14

Immanuel Laidlaw’s “Symmetry”

Etris-Darnell Community Center | 5285 Lakeside Dr. | Union City, Ga.

Premiere of Immanuel Laidlaw “Symmetry,” a documentary project that explores the captivating concept of symmetry through artistry and personal journeys, showcasing how art, community and personal growth intertwine to create something truly magical.

More info: SymmetryLens.com

Free Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/symmetry-the-documentary-premiere-screening-tickets-911643760027?aff=oddtdtcreator

SEPTEMBER 14 | 6 p.m.

Challenge the Stats Latin Jazz Concert^

East Point City Hall | 1526 E. Forrest Ave. | East Point, Ga.

An evening celebrating LatinX culture and Hispanic Heritage Month. The event features the highly motivated and energetic singer, percussionist, musicologist and teacher Jessy Díaz, a Cuba native with performances focused on cha-cha-cha, danzón, mambo, son, and bolero genres of Latin jazz. Presented by South Fulton Arts partner Challenge The Stats.

More info: team@challengethestats.org or ChallengeTheStats.org

Free Tickets: ChallengeTheStats.org

SEPTEMBER 13 | 7:30 p.m. | Southwest Arts Center | 915 New Hope Rd. SW, Atlanta, Ga .

SEPTEMBER 14 | 7:30 p.m. | ArtsXchange | 2148 Newnan St., East Point, Ga

SEPTEMBER 20 | 7:30 p.m. | Academy Theatre | 599 U.S. Hwy. 19, Hapeville, Ga.

SEPTEMBER 21 | 7:30 p.m. | Onward Theatre | 711 Catharine St. SW, Ste. 200, Atlanta, Ga.

“The Cake”*

Staged Reading of “The Cake,” written by Bekah Brunstetter and directed by Clifton Gutterman, features the protagonist Della, who makes cakes, not judgment calls, which she leaves to her husband, Tim. But when the girl she helped raise returns to North Carolina to get married, and the fiancé is actually a fiancée, Della’s life gets upended (she can’t really make a cake for such a wedding, can she?), prompting her to think for herself, perhaps for the first time. Presented as part of South Fulton Arts Courageous Conversations series.

Free Tickets: SouthFultonInstitute.org/events-listing

OCTOBER 12 | 2 – 4 p.m.

Saturday Writers Workshop with Theresa Davis

ArtsXchange | 2148 Newnan St. | Hapeville, Ga

Aspiring or veteran writers are invited to join this monthly gathering of wordsmiths and creative minds hosted by dynamic poet and 2011 Poetry Slam Champion Theresa Davis with guest authors and creators. The workshop promises an inspiring journey into the art of writing.

Tickets ($10): ArtsXchange.org/literary-program

NOVEMBER 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Academy Theatre | 599 U.S. Hwy. 19, Hapeville, Ga.

NOVEMBER 2 | 7:30 p.m. | Onward Theatre | 711 Catharine St. SW, Ste. 200, Atlanta

NOVEMBER 8 | 7:30 p.m. | East Point City Hall | 2757 East Point St.t, East Point, Ga.

NOVEMBER 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ArtsXchange | 2148 Newnan St., East Point, Ga.

“Feeding Beatrice”*

Staged Reading of “Feeding Beatrice” by Kirsten Greenidge will feature the story of June and Lurie, proud new owners of an old gothic home that takes “fixer-upper” to a whole new level. For starters, they have a haunting new houseguest who is ravenously hungry, burrowing deep into their lives while unearthing secrets with explosive consequences, prompting decisions on the couple’s willingness to exorcize Beatrice forever.

Free Tickets: SouthFultonInstitute.org/events-listing