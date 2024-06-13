Summer/Fall 2024 Edition of The Creative Economy Journal Released, Features 200 Most Influential

Georgia Entertainment, the leading source of news and information for the film, broadcast, music, esports, arts, gaming and other areas of digital entertainment, announced details of the second edition of Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal, a bi-annual printed publication. The issue will be unveiled at the Georgia Unscripted roadshow event held at Cinelease Studios – Three Ring in Covington. See the digital version.

“We are so grateful for our partners that have provided the resources and support to make this edition possible,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher. “The features and stories will hopefully educate, inspire and encourage creatives, policymakers and entertainment executives in Georgia and beyond.”

The 132 page publication is targeted to a specified audience including creatives, entertainment executives, local government and tourism officials, elected legislators and others influencing economic activity in Georgia. The circulation for this edition is 4,158 with additional copies being distributed at events, festivals and activations in Georgia and around the world.

“Georgia is shaping culture, creativity and entertainment domestically and internationally. We are thrilled to share this beautiful publication with decision makers and influencers around the globe,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher.

This edition features the 200 most influential leaders shaping the state’s creative industries. Their recognition stems from a meticulous process involving nominations, extensive research, and insightful interviews with key figures.

“I’m incredibly proud of the dedication and effort our team poured into this substantial project. From compiling to editing and ensuring engagement, it was a labor-intensive endeavor. While no list is without its imperfections, this compilation aims to honor familiar faces deserving of recognition and spotlighting lesser-known professionals making significant contributions,” continued Davidson. “The printed edition shares brief profiles of the majority of the professionals with the upcoming months dedicated to delving deeper into their backgrounds and achievements on our website and social media platforms.”

In addition, the publication acknowledges Legends, Advocates and State Officials that continue to influence economic activity in the creative sector of Georgia’s economy.

Contributing writers for this edition include Jennifer Reynolds, David Sutherland, Carol Badaracco Padgett, Nathan Archer, Julie Ann Crommett, Honnie Korngold, Chris Peay, Mala Sharma, Paige Buzbee, C. Scott Votaw, Niki Vanderslice, Marty Lang, and Seth Ingram. The cover was designed by Cindy Higi and the printing was done by Standard Press. Special design and support services were provided by Mark Potter, Michael J. Pallerino, and Brandon Clark of Conduit, Inc.

Supporting partners for this edition include Trilith, RDH, Whiskytree, Explore Gwinnett, Discover Dunwoody, Reel Supplies, Film Columbus GA, First Horizons Bank, South Georgia Studios, Aprio, Douglas County, Cellberus, Georgia Film Academy, Film Cobb, ICP, Yancey Entertainment, Fulton County Films, Discover Dekalb, James Magazine, Film Savannah, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, GSB Architects, SCAD, MVP Studios, Georgia State University, Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty, Universal Production Services, Monarch Film Credits, Cinelease Studios, Visit Macon, Eastside Stageworks, Barbizon, Shadowbox, Trilith Institute, Workspace Property Trust, Forsyth County, ABV, and City National Bank.

See the digital version. To request the media deck for the December issue, please contact us.