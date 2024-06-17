Unity With Pam Willis-Hovey Art Exhibit: Rollin’ on the Art

Date: June 27, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Legacy Reserve Old Town, 8601 Queen Bee Drive, Columbus, GA 31909

Dress Code: Business Attire

Admission: Free to the Public

Unity With Pam is delighted to announce its upcoming Art Exhibit, Rollin’ on the Art, scheduled for June 27, 2024, at Legacy Reserve Old Town in Columbus, GA. This captivating exhibition will feature diverse photography from across Georgia, offering a wonderful opportunity for attendees to explore remarkable artwork, meet the talented artist, Pam Willis-Hovey, and enjoy light refreshments.

As an advocate for community engagement and creativity, the Unity With Pam Art Showcase aims to foster connections and inspire artistic appreciation. Distinguished guests include:

Cordelia Adams from Unforgettable Destinations

James Gant from State Farm

Dr. Shikha Shah from Prestige Family Medicine

Bishop Felix Hill, Sr., Gospel Recording Artist

Yvette Turner, host of Immanuel's Love on NOW Network

, host of Immanuel’s Love on NOW Network Patricia Hill, broadcasting her Inspiration Radio Show 99.1 WQEE FM live from the exhibit

Additionally, the event will highlight the upcoming movie, Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda, which will be filmed in Columbus, GA, with producers from SEEMA TV Studios in attendance.

The evening promises to be filled with artistic inspiration, networking opportunities with fellow art enthusiasts and professionals, and guided tours of Legacy Reserve, our gracious host. All artwork displayed will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Tree Of Life Healthcare Clinic, a non-profit medical and eye clinic serving the needs of patients in Columbus, Georgia.