WABE Collaborates with Bitter Southerner Magazine for Special City Lights Presents: The Bitter Southerner’s All Women Radio Hour

Atlanta’s public media powerhouse WABE is partnering with The Bitter Southerner for a one-hour radio special, City Lights Presents: The Bitter Southerner’s All Women Radio Hour. The special is inspired by and to commemorate the launch of the magazine’s Issue #08, which is dedicated to women’s voices and perspectives and was created entirely by women contributors: writers, photographers, artists, musicians, comedians, chefs, and editors. The show premieres at 11 a.m. EDT, Friday, June 28, on Atlanta’s NPR station WABE 90.1, as well as on wabe.org. bittersoutherner.com, and on the WABE app. Following the premiere, the special will be available nationally through the public media distributor PRX.

The format of the hour-long special will follow an arts & culture magazine with the vibrancy of a variety show, presented and co-produced by City Lights with Lois Reizes, Atlanta’s premiere arts and culture radio show. In the issue, close to 90 amazing women all share powerful stories about living in this world right now. The radio hour brings these voices, including Leslie Jones, Joan Baez, Roxane Gay, Madi Diaz, and Sista Strings, to life through interviews, song, storytelling, poetry, and comedy.

“This collaboration is a celebration of women’s voices and the rich tapestry of stories they weave,” says Lois Reitzes, host of WABE’s City Lights. “We are excited to collaborate with The Bitter Southerner to highlight the contributions of these talented women and share their stories with our listeners.”

“Bitter Southerner has always shared a diverse chorus of voices. But in this scary and critical year for our country, we’ve invited just the women to sing in this special issue,” says Kyle Tibbs Jones, Co-Founder, Editorial and Communications Director for The Bitter Southerner. “We are thrilled that the incomparable Lois Reitzes and WABE, who are known for amplifying storytelling and voices of Atlanta and the South, are partnering with us to bring these powerful narratives to life.”